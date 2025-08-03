NCIC president Deoroop Teemal dies at 68

Deoroop Teemal -

Independent senator and president of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) Deoroop Teemal has died peacefully at his home in St Augustine early on August 3.

He was 68 and would have turned 69 in September.

The Teemal family announced his passing in a public statement, remembering him as a man who lived a life of “integrity, devotion and service.”

“He held many roles – independent senator, president of the NCIC, and Sanghachalak of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh – but above all, he was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished brother, beloved grandfather and friend to many,” the family said.

The statement added that though they were heartbroken, family members were comforted by the words of the Bhagavad Gita: “For the soul, there is neither birth nor death… He is eternal, ever-existing and primeval.”

It added, “May his soul journey peacefully into the divine light.”

NCIC also shared a public message of Teemal’s death, referring to him as a dedicated leader and a passionate advocate for cultural preservation and community development. “His commitment and service have left a lasting impact on our nation,” the statement said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. Further details regarding funeral arrangements and opportunities to pay tribute will be shared in due course. May his legacy continue to inspire us all.”

According to the Parliament’s website, Teemal was a civil and structural engineer and project manager with 37 years of experience. His expertise was in project management, contract administration, construction implementation, and water and wastewater engineering.

Teemal was also chairman of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Land and Physical Infrastructure.

Former MP Mayaro Rushton Paray said he was deeply saddened by the death of Teemal, whom he referred to as a distinguished leader and committed servant of this country.

Paray said he had known Teemal for over a decade, and they had worked closely together on the JSC.

“As chairman, he demonstrated exceptional wisdom, fairness, and foresight, while I served as vice-chairman. His deliberations were consistently informed, balanced, and rooted in a clear vision for national development,” Paray said via WhatsApp.

“Teemal’s contribution extended far beyond the committee room. His leadership in cultural preservation, community development, and public service reflected his lifelong dedication to building a stronger, more unified TT.”

The former UNC MP highlighted that Teemal approached every responsibility with dignity and unwavering commitment to the people of our nation.

“His passing is a significant loss to our country. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working with him. Senator Teemal’s legacy of integrity and service will continue to inspire us for generations to come.”

Funeral arrangements are ongoing.