Multi-talented Kamaya De Leon, 4, shines in football, gymnastics, ballet

KAMAYA DE LEON, a shy but playful four-year-old from Princes Town, is already making waves as a multi-talented athlete well beyond her years.

Set to turn five in September and begin primary school at St Gabriel's Girls' RC School in San Fernando, Kamaya has impressed coaches and family alike with her skills in football, gymnastics and ballet.

Kamaya plays as a striker in football and trains with Mascall Football Academy in Princes Town.

Despite being the youngest and only girl (under five group) at the academy, she competes confidently with the boys.

Her father, Melocha De Leon, shared that Kamaya shows remarkable accuracy, ball control, and power for her age, aspiring to follow the footsteps of her coach and mentor, Dernelle Mascall.

When asked why she loves football, Kamaya's face lit up and she simply replied, "I love football. It is fun. I love kicking the ball."

Mascall Football Academy prides itself on "giving children and youth a sense of belonging through mentorship and empowerment."

Equally gifted in gymnastics, Kamaya trains with the Academic Flippers Gymnastics Academy on Navet Road, San Fernando.

This academy aims to inspire children's minds to become intellectually curious and push past obstacles by harnessing the power of sports.

De Leon recalled how both her first gymnastics coach, Camille, and football coach, Jamie, at her preschool (Open Bible Preschool in San Fernando), immediately recognised Kamaya's talent about eight months ago.

"They are the ones who discovered her talents. Kamaya was excelling and showed great promise. One day she said to me, 'Daddy, watch what I can do!'" he said.

He was amazed when she demonstrated her gymnast’s pose, revealing natural flexibility and strength.

To support her training, De Leon even bought a practice bar for her to use at home.

Kamaya will represent Academic Flippers for the first time at a competition in Jamaica this November, marking an important milestone in her young sporting career.

In addition to her athletic pursuits, Kamaya dances ballet at 5678 Dance Studio in Carlton Centre, San Fernando, showcasing her versatility across physical disciplines.

Using YouTube tutorials as supplementary guidance, Kamaya and her family take an active role in nurturing her diverse talents.

Her father praised her physical attributes, saying, "Kamaya possesses a strong core, co-ordination, arm strength, flexibility, and endurance. She learns fast, and coaches love working with her."

As Kamaya embarks on her primary school journey, her family and coaches remain dedicated to supporting her continued growth and success in all her passions.