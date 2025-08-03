Marabella man found dead in car in Debe

Police are investigating the death of 31-year-old Reneve Bhulai of Ramnanan Street, Marabella, whose body was discovered in the driver’s seat of his car early on August 3.

According to police reports, around 1.30 am, officers responded to a report and found Bhulai motionless in his Subaru sedan at Ghandi Village.

Among the first responders were PC Nandoo, PC Coker, PC Murrien and PC Harris, of the Southern Division.

The car had visible damage to its left front fender, headlamp and front bumper.

EHS personnel were also alerted and arrived at the scene, but found no signs of life.

DMO Dr Rajnarinesingh later ordered the body removed to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police said no visible marks of violence were found on the body, and there were no signs of foul play.

The car was later towed to the San Fernando Police Station.

No other injuries were reported.

Bhulai was self-employed and ran an auto shop in Marabella.

Friends and acquaintances expressed shock and sadness on social media.

One described him as “a wonderful young man, very light-hearted and always easygoing.”

Another said he was “down-to-earth.”

Police said an autopsy set for during the week will determine the cause of death.

Cpl Mohammed is leading the investigation.