Marabella kids come out for Emancipation celebration

San Fernando West MP and Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath with the younger attendees at the July 27 emancipation celebration. - Photos.by Yvonne Webb

CHILDREN of Marabella West got together to celebrate Emancipation at the scenic Bayshore waterfront at Leisure Park, on July 27. Emancipation will be celebrated on August 1.

Dressed in traditional African wear, children of all races, participated in the festival which showcased their many talents, among them, singing, dancing, drumming, monologue and modelling, linking them to their roots.

San Fernando West MP and Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath commended the Friends of San Fernando West who organised the event, for keeping the tradition alive.

Pointing out that TT was the first country to declare a public holiday in observance of Emancipation in 1985, he noted that while the concept is linked to freedom, many are yet to embrace the notion.

He impressed upon the adults to ensure the cultural traditions are preserved.

“Emancipation is historic. It has taught us lessons that we need to stand up and fight against things that are wrong. Slavery was wrong.”

As the minister with the responsibility for education, asserted that, “education is one of the ways of helping us to be free as a nation, a community and constituency.

“We have to pay attention to the education of young people. This event is an exercise in education, for these beautiful children who have learned about their dress, make up, embracing the opportunity to showcase their many talents.

“For many of them, this is the first time they are coming on a stage, so already they have broken away from the slavery of fear and anxiety.

“This community has many challenges and how we overcome those challenges as we charter our course, would be an example for many others. What is considered a simple function like this here in Marabella West is important. Among us are the brightest and best of TT.

“Emancipation allows us all to reflect and understand, when we look around, that every person has value. Slavery would have taken away that value from us.

“Think about freedom – freedom through education, freedom of opportunity, freedom to allow ourselves to break that traditional mind set and to allow us that every creed and race, right here in Marabella West, find an equal place. Freedom for TT to elect a government of their choice.”

He pledged support for the community, which is among the depressed in the constituency, announcing that in the next week a homework centre would be established to help those who are in need along with other projects.

“The prayer of this government is that this community would continue to flourish. Prayers are powerful. Recently Bishop Ramnarine and his followers went into the waters at the fishing deport to prayer and I have reports that immediately after, people started catching more fish. “