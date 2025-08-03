Madonna Wheelers committed to early development

Young cyclists from Arima-based club Madonna Wheelers take part in a training session, on July 24, at the Arima Velordrome. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Driven on development, Madonna Wheelers cycling club has weathered decades of change and challenge while continuing to foster a love for cycling across generations.

Formed by a group of St Mary’s College graduates over two decades ago, the club’s name pays homage to the Virgin Madonna, their patron saint. Initially operating out of Port of Spain, Madonna Wheelers made its mark at the now-defunct concrete track around Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

But when that track was dismantled, the club’s shift began – eventually finding a second home at the Arima Velodrome.

Vice-president Kirt Cunningham, a 21-year member, describes the transition as pivotal to the club’s growth as they wove strong ties within the Arima borough.

“More people from the east started joining, and Arima became a logical and permanent base,” he said.

Today, the club is synonymous with cycling in Arima, drawing members from multiple communities across east Trinidad.

What sets Madonna apart is its unwavering commitment to early development, Cunningham said.

Long before medals and elite competition entered the picture, the club introduced young children – as early as age three – to the joys of cycling. Their Saturday morning development programme is the heartbeat of the club, providing a safe, structured environment for aspiring riders to learn and grow.

“That’s where you have to get your base,” Cunningham said. “Some clubs wait until cyclists are already established. We start from the ground up.”

From that foundation, many have risen. Cyclists like speedster Quincy Alexander and former cyclist turned coach/mechanic Elisha Greene cut their teeth with Madonna before moving on to achieve national and international success.

The late Clinton Grant and Roger Smart are remembered not just for their talent, but for their contributions to the sport’s growth, Cunningham confirmed to Newsday. Likewise, past presidents Richard Jiminez and Ronald Peters.

Additionally, one of the clubs signature events is the Peter deSilva Track Memorial meet, held one week before Easter. The late deSilva, also known as “Saltfish”, was a popular personality in the cycling fraternity.

When he stopped racing competitively he became the bellman/lap scorer at cycling meets. Also, Winzie Mohammed and Shannon Metivier still contribute and impart their knowledge to the younger members.

Among the most notable modern graduates are sibling sisters Kollyn and Jhordan St George – trailblazers for women’s cycling – and current national team standout Phoebe Sandy. Raul Garcia and rising star Kylee Young, set to race in Barbados later this year, also emerged through the club’s pathway.

Despite their success, Madonna Wheelers remains an unsponsored club. They rely heavily on barbecues, fundraisers, and parent involvement to cover costs – no small feat in a sport where even entry-level equipment comes with a hefty price tag, Cunningham reiterated.

“We try to guide our members along the correct path. We promote discipline and hard work. The rewards come, but it takes real sacrifice.”

Community support, while growing, is still evolving. Riders hail from areas such as Carapo, Sangre Grande, Valencia, and the La Horquetta-Arima corridor. Word of mouth helps grow interest, and the Saturday sessions now include everyone from toddlers to adults – including women in their late 20s who learned to ride with the club from a young age.

“We welcome all, once you abide by the rules and aren’t disruptive. That’s our model.”

Still, Madonna faces challenges – many tied to infrastructure and administrative hurdles. Cunningham, who also serves as a coach, vice-president of the national cycling federation, and a federation commissioner, was vocal about the need for local government support.

Hosting an event at the Arima Velodrome, for instance, requires paying for ambulances, medical personnel, and venue fees – costs that add up quickly for a non-profit club.

“There’s a big difference between a sporting event and a fete. But sometimes we’re charged the same rates to use the space. It would help if local government could support sport development by easing those financial burdens.” Even the physical condition of the Velodrome poses a concern. While the facility was crucial in transitioning riders to regional-level velodromes before the Couva National Cycling Centre was built, it is now in need of upgrades. Bleachers have been taped off, and gaps in the track remain unrepaired.

“No one wants to fall on concrete. We’re thankful the Arima Borough Corporation lets us know when events are scheduled so we can adjust our training, but we’re still waiting on basic repairs.”

Despite these obstacles, Cunningham credited individuals past and present for keeping the club’s heart beating. From Earle Gonzales and Glen Phillips to Barry Edghill and the late Joseph Charles Walcott, each played a role in sustaining Madonna’s mission.

Current president Gregory D’Andrade brings his expertise as a federation member to the table, while Cunningham himself continues to wear many hats to ensure both rider development and operational continuity.

“We’ve always bounced back, whether it was members leaving, covid19, or financial strain. The goal has always been the same – get people on bikes, teach them the sport, and help them grow.”

The club cyclists participate in all disciplines: road, track and mountain biking. It consists of racing/competitive cyclists, casual (health/fitness those looking to lose weight), beginners (learn to ride) supporters/parents.

Madonna Wheelers may not yet have a corporate sponsor or a fully refurbished velodrome to call their own, but Cunningham believes they have a legacy built on dedication, inclusion, and community impact.

Madonna Wheelers training pedals off at the Arima Velodrome on Tuesday and Thursdays from 4 pm and Saturday mornings (development programme) from 8 am.