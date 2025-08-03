Journalist Shweta Sharma feels at home in Trinidad and Tobago

Shweta Sharma is proud of her many cultures. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

WHEN Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped onto Trinidadian soil in July, it wasn't just a diplomatic mission: it became a moment of cultural homecoming for many in the Indo-Caribbean diaspora.

Amid the swirl of marigold garlands, rhythmic tassa drums, fragrant curries, and women in shimmering sarees, a voice speaking in Hindi echoed across Indian television: Newsday’s associate editor, business Shweta Sharma, made her international Hindi television debut reporting on the visit.

Her appearance on Indian airwaves was more than a professional milestone: it became a symbol of identity, connection, and the bridging of worlds. Speaking fluently in Hindi while capturing the essence of the celebration, she stood at the intersection of her heritage and her profession, offering Indian audiences a window into how their ancestral roots continue to flourish thousands of miles away.

Her journey, spanning India, Zambia and TT, is a lived narrative of multiculturalism, global citizenship, and the enduring influence of cultural continuity.

Roots across continents

Born in Bhopal, India, Sharma spent her earliest years not on the subcontinent but in Lusaka, Zambia, where her parents were involved in humanitarian service and healthcare. It was there she first learned the meaning of seva, the principle of selfless service, through the influence of her grandfather and the Human Service Trust, a philanthropic organisation still active in Zambia today.

“I was a stage child,” she recalls fondly. “Dancing, acting, and fundraising for good causes – those moments shaped my belief that storytelling can be a form of service.”

In 2007, her family relocated to Trinidad when her father, a UN doctor, was posted to the southern region under a healthcare partnership. For Sharma, then a teenager, Trinidad was at once foreign and familiar. She enrolled at Iere High School in Siparia with her younger brother.

“Trinidad felt like a version of India,” she says. “Phagwa, Diwali, Ramleela, our traditions are alive here, deeply rooted in community life.”

She says growing up in a multicultural society taught her the beauty of diversity and the importance of respecting other cultures, describing her Indian culture as a constant thread woven through food, language, and values she lives by.

Cultural memory through food and language

In the warmth of the Caribbean sun, Sharma, 34, found comfort in the smells and sounds of home. She jokes Trinidad is a “mini-India,” where familiar tastes and kitchen tools abound.

“My daily diet is still roti, dhal, and a curried vegetable,” she laughs. “Even the utensils, like tawa, belan (rolling pin), and chulha, are the same, just with a Trini twist.”

She points out doubles, one of Trinidad’s most beloved street foods, is an adaptation of chole bhature, a North Indian dish of spiced chickpeas and fried bread. The overlap continues in language too: words like aloo, baigan, mamoo, and Sitaram have all found a home in local households.

“While the base preparation for TT food remains almost the same, Indian cooking in general uses more spices, changing the flavour slightly.”

Sharma says the similarities come from food history, as many indentured labourers came from the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Dishes such as dhalpuri, choka (tomato or baigan), saheena, and others are native to that region.

She lamented that original languages like Hindi and Bhojpuri have largely faded. “While some elders still use phrases, the spoken language didn’t survive,” she says. “But the values, rituals, and names remain beautifully intact.”

The soul of two nations

Whilst TT’s cultural landscape is painted with vibrant strokes of Indian heritage. Sharma praises both grassroots and institutional efforts to preserve and promote Indo-Caribbean traditions – from chowtal singing during Phagwa to classical dance at Divali Nagar and Ramleela productions across the island.

“There is a deep love for the arts here,” she says. “It gives people the freedom to express culture in their own way, on their own terms.”

She has danced, sung, and acted in many such cultural festivals, each performance a fusion of memory and celebration, linking her Indian roots to Caribbean soil.

“Against such a vibrant cultural backdrop, it is hard to miss home. It feels as though you are home.”

Business potential

As business editor at Newsday, Sharma offers a unique perspective on the evolving economic relationship between both nations. While the two countries share deep-rooted cultural and historical ties, she believes many of the economic connections remain underexplored and underreported.

Her background in international relations and finance equips her to explore these dynamics with nuance.

“India’s presence in petrochemicals and renewable technologies, often flies under the radar,” she says. “Its contributions to healthcare, especially in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, have had a quiet but significant impact, particularly during and after the covid19 pandemic.”

Yet Sharma sees even greater untapped potential, especially in education and information technology.

“India’s expertise in software development, digital services, and entrepreneurship could meaningfully shape TT’s technological future.”

She also discussed opportunities in agriculture. India’s advancements in sustainable farming, agro-processing, and precision agriculture, she says, could bolster local food security and reduce dependence on imports. Likewise, innovations in solar and wind energy present promising avenues to diversify and green the national economy.

“If both public and private sectors commit to deeper South-South collaboration, the results could be transformative.”

Sharma notes, by blending traditional strengths with digital innovation, such as agro-processing, e-commerce, fintech, and online education, it can tap into new opportunities.

She also discussed growing global interest in Indo-Caribbean culture, which can open doors for cultural tourism and the creative industries.

Sharma has observed local businesses, such as small, tech-driven enterprises, leveraging digital platforms to reach global markets.

Sustainability, she says, is also a central focus, echoing international trends, where India is seen as a leader, particularly in green energy and agriculture. Local SMEs are also forming partnerships with international networks, signalling a more connected and forward-looking economy.

“We need to go beyond celebratory headlines. It’s about critically assessing how India’s success stories, like its rise in IT or manufacturing, can be adapted meaningfully to TT.”

Of Modi's visit, she says it showed how South-South co-operation can extend beyond symbolic diplomacy to create real economic opportunities. Sharma said these ties will not only benefit governments or large corporations but can also open doors for smaller businesses to access new markets and adopt innovations.

“In my reporting, I often meet entrepreneurs and business leaders who look to growth not as a blueprint, but as inspiration. The key in developing TT’s economy, through some of India’s initiatives, is to translate those lessons into strategies that work for TT’s unique challenges.”

Reflection and identity

Eighteen years after her family first settled in Penal, Sharma still feels a spark of recognition when she says she’s from India. But today, she says she is as much a Trini as she is Indian.

“I’ve grown to love the openness, the music, and the spirit of liming,” she smiles. “I’m a blend now, a Bhopali heart with a Trini soul.”

She believes deeply in the power of storytelling to connect people across cultural and geographic divides. Whether reporting on trade policy or performing at a Divali Nagar showcase, Sharma campaigns to promote cultural empathy and shared progress.

Her advice to newcomers from India?

“Come with an open heart. Trinidad will embrace you. The rhythms may be different, but the beat is the same.”

The world is one family

Embracing the motto Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is one family, she says, "I have continued to nurture friendship across borders.”

“From Zambia to to India my journey proves we don’t have to choose between cultures. We can hold them all, celebrate them all, and use them to build something better.”

Sharma reflected

on the friendships she has built and nurtured.