Intelligence agencies raise ‘red flag’ against Homeland minister’s ‘security detail’

Newsday’s Darren Bahaw tries to speak with Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander, in company with police public information officer Insp Michelle Lewis, after a commendation ceremony at the Police Administration Building on Sackville Street, Port of Spain on July 30. - Ayanna Kinsale

Darren Bahaw

INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES have raised red flags against a man employed by Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander as a key member of his personal team.

The man has been seen at the Ministry of Homeland Security in sensitive areas and was also photographed at the President’s House, purportedly posing as a security officer, during the official swearing-in ceremony of government ministers on May 3.

But Alexander, a former senior superintendent of police who chucked his job in March to contest a key marginal seat of Tunapuna for the UNC, shrugged off questions relating to his decision to hire the San Juan resident, when questioned by Newsday on July 30. The “security officer” is the brother of a police sergeant who was previously assigned to the North Eastern Division Task Force under the command of Alexander.

Alexander confirmed he had employed the “security officer” when questioned by Newsday after a police commendation ceremony at the Police Administration Building on July 30.

He said the “security officer” had been working with him since the campaign. Police sources confirmed that the “security officer” had been convicted on charges of using obscene language and resisting arrest in 2007, but had been reprimanded and discharged by the magistrate.

According to information in the police database, obtained by Newsday, a warrant had been issued for the “security officer’s” arrest on a pending charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on June 2, 2000.

Information from the police database shows that the warrant was served on July 1, 2000 but information relating to the status of the charge was not immediately available. Police said it appeared that other information relating to the “security officer” had been recently removed from the police database, known as the Versadex System.

Asked whether the “security officer” was still working for him, Alexander said, “Sometimes, yes.”

Alexander was asked whether he was aware of information contained in police intelligence reports relating to the “security officer.”

“I’m interested in finding out that,” he responded after being told about the information.

“Be careful what you say...I tell you to be very careful,” Alexander advised before asking whether this reporter had a copy of the intelligence report.

“You have documents?’ the minister asked. When answered in the affirmative, the minister paused.

When shown a copy of the police intelligence report on the reporter’s cellphone, Alexander refused to look at it, saying, “That is your phone.”

After being informed that the “security officer” was an associate of someone known to police operating out of Chanka Trace South, El Socorro, the minister said he was unaware of the person whose name was shared with him. Asked whether during his long tenure as a police officer in the North Eastern Division, if he ever came across that person, the minister repeated that he did not know the name.

In August 2017, the individual was one of two men shot at Chanka Trace and taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The minister requested that this reporter provide him with evidence to support the claims in the police intelligence reports, but did not respond after the information was shared via WhatsApp on July 30.

The minister said if the police information proved to be true, after he looks at it, “I will adjust it, if you bring it.”

“You have it there?” he asked, before walking away.

Approached again outside the elevator on the fifth floor, in company with public information officer Insp Michelle Lewis, he challenged this reporter to “go ahead and print it.”

The “security officer” was also reportedly flagged by the security team protecting visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but questions sent to a senior official at the High Commission also went unanswered.

Newsday has also been reliably informed that a key ally has sent an official diplomatic note raising concerns about sharing intelligence reports through the Ministry of Homeland Security, which prompted Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to make the Minister of Defence, Wayne Sturge, a minister in the Ministry of Homeland Security two months ago. Government and intelligence sources confirmed the existence of the diplomatic note but were reluctant to share details as it could breach confidentiality agreements between the two countries.

Newsday attempted to get further details from Alexander and Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro without success.

Guevarro said on July 30 to send the questions through communications manager Joanne Archie, who acknowledged receipt that same day.

Questions to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar sent via WhatsApp and e-mail also went unanswered.