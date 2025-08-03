Hoteliers: Tobago's tourism product rooted in African heritage

Performers tell the story of the christening of a new boat and the pulling of seine at the Black Rock Heritage Park on July 30. VISUAL STYLES

THE TOBAGO Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) has reaffirmed its commitment to preserving, promoting and respecting Tobago’s cultural heritage.

In its message to commemorate Emancipation Day on August 1, the association urged visitors and citizens to reflect on the meaning of the day and to participate in the many activities that showcase the essence of people of African descent.

“Let this day not only commemorate our past but also inspire a future grounded in unity, equity and shared purpose,” it said.

The THTA said Emancipation Day was “a powerful reminder of the strength and spirit of our ancestors who endured unimaginable hardship and yet carved the path to freedom with dignity, courage and an unbreakable will.”

The association continued, “Today, we honour that legacy and recognise the enduring impact of African heritage on our society, our culture and our tourism identity.”

It said Tobago’s tourism product was deeply rooted in the richness of its African traditions – from music and dance to cuisine, storytelling and spiritual expression.

“It is this vibrant heritage that makes our island not only a destination of beauty but also one of deep cultural significance.”