Holder’s heroics give Windies last-ball win vs Pakistan in 2nd T20

West Indies' Jason Holder reacts after hitting a four to win the second Twenty20 against Pakistan, on August 2, in Lauderhill, Fla. (AP Photo) -

West Indies snapped a six-game T20 losing streak in dramatic fashion when they got a two-wicket win off the last ball against Pakistan in the second T20 of their three-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida on August 2.

After being swept 5-0 in the preceding T20 series by the Aussies, the Windies fell to a 14-run loss to Pakistan in the first T20 of this series on July 31. And after Pakistan posted a modest score of 133 for nine batting first in the second T20, captain Shai Hope’s West Indies team looked to be in a world of trouble again when Roston Chase’s dismissal saw them slipping to 70 for five in the 14th over.

At that stage, the West Indies needed 64 off 37 balls and a hero to help take them over the line. Promoted for a second straight game, Gudakesh Motie, who had figures of two for 39 with the ball, showed his effectiveness with the bat as well, as he top-scored with 28 off 20 balls. In Motie’s cameo, he swatted pacer Hasan Ali for two sixes over the leg side in the 16th over to help give the Men in Maroon some much-needed impetus.

Motie was run out in the subsequent over after some sharp work by wicket-keeper Mohammad Haris, with Keacy Carty (three) succumbing to the guile of left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem (one for 19) in the same over as West Indies slid to 98 for seven.

With 36 needed off 19 at that stage, the West Indies would have been relieved to see the end of Pakistan’s spin threat as the pair of Mohammad Nawaz (three for 14) and Saim Ayub (two for 20) once again stalled the regional team significantly in the middle overs.

Having earlier surpassed Dwayne Bravo as West Indies’ leading wicket-taker in the format with a brilliant spell of four for 19, allrounder Jason Holder (16 not out off ten) played a key role with the bat and even hit the winning runs as the Men in Maroon tied the series at 1-1.

Holder and Romario Shepherd (15 off 11) added 29 for the eighth wicket before the latter was trapped lbw by Shaheen Shah Afridi (one for 31) off the second ball of the last over. With three runs needed off the last ball and West Indies seemingly heading to another loss, Holder squeezed Shaheen’s delivery through the short-fine leg and square leg fielders to seal the game with a boundary.

Earlier, the 33-year-old Holder led an improved bowling effort from the Windies and got to 81 T20 international wickets in the process, surpassing Bravo’s tally of 78. Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 40 off 23 and cut loose with four sixes before he offered a simple return catch to Holder in the 16th over. That dismissal proved vital as the Pakistanis lost five wickets in the last five overs and added just 23 runs. And though the Pakistan spinners did their job again, handy batting by the Windies lower-order anxiously saw the latter team home.

The third and final T20 bowls off from 8 pm in Florida on August 3.

Summarised Scores:

PAKISTAN: 133/9 from 20 overs (Hassan Nawaz 40, Salman Ali Agha 38, Fakhar Zaman 20; Jason Holder 4/19, Gudakesh Motie 2/39) vs WEST INDIES: 135/8 from 20 overs (G Motie 28, Shai Hope 21, J Holder 16 not out; Mohammad Nawaz 3/14, Saim Ayub 2/20). West Indies won by two wickets.