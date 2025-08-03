Emancipation Day street parade ends Tobago Heritage Festival

Tobagonians and visitors dressed in ethnic African wear take part in an Emacipation Walk from St James Park to Market Square in Scarborough, Tobago on Emancipation Day, August 1. - VISUAL STYLES

A SOLEMN yet joyful re-enactment of the Emancipation Day proclamation, a vibrant street parade and a cultural show culminated this year’s Tobago Heritage Festival in Scarborough on August 1.

The annual, month-long festival, one of Tobago’s signature events, celebrates the island’s rich cultural heritage. This year’s theme was Time Longer Than Twine.

The re-enactment, which featured singing, dancing, drumming and chanting, took place at historic James Park in uptown Scarborough.

Several cultural groups from throughout the island participated in the re-enactment and flambeaux procession from James Park to Market Square, the Victor Bruce Financial Complex.

A large crowd of spectators, mostly dressed in African-inspired clothing, also were invited to join the street parade.

Although it was short, the audience thoroughly enjoyed the cultural show.

Eleven-year-old Daniah Mohammed, of Signal Hill, opened the proceedings with her aptly-titled song, Black, Liberated and Free.

She was quickly followed by veteran Tobago calypsonian Roslyn Reid, who rendered two selections – Singing Sandra’s (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington’s) Voices From The Ghetto and Shadow’s (Winston Bailey’s) One Love.

Garve Sandy, who claimed her third consecutive title in the Tobago Heritage Calypso Monarch competition on July 26, sang her winning song Patience.

She also performed two other vintage tunes – Rootsman’s (Yafeu Osei) Rock Me and Calypso Rose’s (Linda Mc Artha Sandy-Lewis) Tempo.

Egged on by the gathering, Sandy delivered an encore performance, singing a verse and chorus of the Rose classic.

Keishorn Jack, a member of the TT Police Band, closed the show with a highly entertaining, half-hour set.

His performance began with David Rudder’s Calypso Music and Merchant’s (Dennis Williams Franklyn) Caribbean Connection.

These were followed by Atlantik’s Ship Ahoy, Second Imij’s Golo and Stalin’s (Leroy Calliste) Black Man Feeling To Party.

Jack ended his performance with Arrow’s (Alphonsus Celestine Edmund Cassell’s) Hot, Hot, Hot.

Among those in the audience were Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris; the division’s assistant secretary Niall George; Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith Brebnor; Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport Wane Clark; and Tobago East MP David Thomas.