Asha Melville’s amazing achievement as Tobago's heritage queen

Miss Tobago Heritage Personality Asha Melville after her victory. - Photo courtesy Asha Melville

UP UNTIL her audition for the Miss Tobago Heritage Personality competition, several weeks ago, Asha Melville was a virtual unknown on the island’s cultural landscape.

For years, she’s been an involved and respected member of Tobago’s small Roman Catholic community as well as the acting secretary of the Boys On The Hill Capture the Flag team, an alumni committee from the Signal Hill Secondary School.

But participating in a pageant which required contestants to have an intimate knowledge about the island’s cultural heritage was a first for the Delaford native, who won the crown on July 25 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

“I have been out there in different ways but not culturally,” Melville, 35, told WMN on July 29.

Melville, who represented the Delaford Village Council, was among seven young women who participated in the competition, a highlight of the Tobago Heritage Festival. The month-long event ended on August 1 with an Emancipation Parade and cultural show in Scarborough.

Apart from winning the title, Melville also received special prizes for intelligence, best historical presentation and best talent. Her presentation and gown depicted the Courland monument in Plymouth, a sculpture erected in memory of the early settlers of the village.

She said the victory has enabled her to harness strengths she never knew she had.

“I have achieved something that I never thought that I would. Growing up, I was sheltered as a Catholic, Christian. I was pushed into the academics. So I have been focussed mostly on my spiritual life and my academic life. I have not really been in the space of my creative self.”

Melville admitted, though, that participating in the competition was not on her radar.

She recalled she had supported her cousin, Kina McMillan, who entered the Miss Tobago Heritage Personality competition, last year, and placed third.

“I was in her tent in the back dressing her giving support. We made a joke last year and I said, ‘You know, I am going up (for the competition) out of revenge because she came third and we thought she deserved first. And I said I am going up for revenge.”

Melville said she had forgotten her words until the advertisement for this year’s auditions was announced.

“I just randomly did the audition without telling my mum and I made the video, sent it in and I was accepted. So this is a milestone for me because this is something that my mum used to do but I was never allowed to because I was pushed in a different direction.

“But it has shown me that I have a value and it is accepted island-wide. It means that I have the ability to do great things. And that is what this win is for me, a truly amazing achievement.”

Interestingly, on the night of the competition, Melville relied on skills she already possessed.

Having been raised in a family that was always meticulous about clothes and physical appearance, Melville said, she was able to design her own gown.

She said her involvement in her church’s choir also was a plus.

“I used that understanding of music because my family is very musical. My mother writes songs and she also writes music. So I was able to incorporate my musical ability into my collaboration with Khalen JaMoi Alexander (who accompanied her) to create the Afro ballad that I sang.”

Melville told WMN she had also written a spoken word piece for a Catholic Charismatic Renewal Conference, several years ago, which allowed her to articulate her presentation boldly and confidently.

“I used that ability to write my introductions, my call to action and my site spotlight. So this entire experience showed me that I have the ability to excel in this heritage space. And so I did.”

Raised in an extended family, Melville said her faith has always been an integral part of her life. Her maternal grandfather was Anglican while her grandmother was Catholic.

“My entire family through that bloodline is Catholic. And my formation came through the Catholic faith.”

She said as a cathechist she also tutors Confirmation (the rite in which a baptised person affirms Christian belief and is admitted as a full member of the Church) candidates. Her class graduated in December.

Melville believes her faith enabled her to overcome several challenges before and during the competition.

She recalled on the day of her photoshoot, she was involved in a car accident and almost died. On the night of the competition, she also had a very bad cough, which threatened to derail her performance.

“I said, ‘Abba, you have to help me sing tonight because this is my talent and there is nothing else that I can do.’ So, my faith is me. And even though Tobago is not heavily Catholic, my family is and I have stayed with that faith for my 35 years.”

Reviewing the Tobago Heritage Festival, Melville said she was very impressed by the number of young people involved in the respective village productions.

She attributed the increased participation to a greater awareness of Tobago’s culture among a younger demographic.

“A lot people think that the young people are not interested in our heritage. I would like to say it is not a lack of interest. It’s a lack of awareness.”

Melville continued, “A lot of people are misinformed and they believe that heritage is just ‘obeah’ and bacchanal. But that is not the basis of Tobago. Our heritage is not just the negative aspects of African spirituality. There are positive spiritualities attached to Africanism.

“And I think that our young people are now actively participating because they are becoming aware. So we need to make it a lot more publicly known what this heritage is about.”

She used her own life as an example.

“Imagine, I am born and raised in Tobago and had not been to the dancing of the cocoa. I knew about cocoa through my cocoa panyol uncle in Gran Couva. And it’s happening right here in Charlotteville.”

Melville believes the overall intent of the festival could best be served by encouraging more communities to present elements of the culture that are unique to their respective areas.

“I think that we can start bringing out the parts of the culture that are indigenous to the different villages and market it as a sustainable business where these villages can showcase these talents as a job.

“They can employ people to show what each village provides year-round and have tourists buy packages to bring awareness to the culture and heritage of Tobago so that our young people can begin to develop a level of pride for having been taught and indoctrinated into the true aspects of the heritage, outside of just the African spirituality.”

Regarding the Miss Tobago Heritage Personality competition, Melville advised young women thinking about entering the pageant to “Go for it.”

She acknowledged the hang-ups about physical attractiveness, complexion, height and ability to articulate, but urged them to embrace the opportunity with confidence and purpose.

“Many people may have thought that I was very short but if they notice, the delegates this year were short as well. There is this pre-conceived notion that queens can only be 5’ 9” and above, can only be 98 to 108lbs, that they can only look a particular way and that they can only speak a particular way.”

For those with such misgivings, she said, there are components ahead of the competition to treat with everything from public speaking and make-up application to deportment and etiquette.

“Our young women can be formed. Give it a chance, make yourself available to the opportunity because there is beauty in the opportunity and there is formation to be had. If you do not feel adequate, you can become adequate during the journey.”

As Heritage Queen, Melville said she is expected to “carry Tobago’s culture within my physical self.”

She continued, “I am supposed to show the world, not only my little island but regionally, internationally that Tobago still has substance and value and our culture is rich and diverse outside of just African spiritualty. But also the different cultural influences that have shaped Tobago into the beautiful little island. That is what I would be showcasing during my reign for the next year.”

She joked that the victory still has not sunk in.

“My mum and I would just randomly look at each-other and she would say, ‘But Asha, you are Miss Tobago Heritage Personality 2025. You actually win the people dem competition? And we would just laugh because it is still so surreal. Even though I am being called here and there for interviews and public appearances, it still has not hit me.”

Asked about her major takeaway from the competition, she said, “There is more to life than my home. I have realised that the experience allows you to be open to different people, different situations, different environments. It exposes you to a host of things and it builds your character as an individual.”

Melville regarded the journey as formative.

“It takes a raw material and turns it into something beautiful. That is what this experience did. It took a young woman and formed her into a queen and I think that other people should experience this because the formation is the beauty of it.”

Melville, who recently graduated with a master’s degree in psychology, marriage and family therapy from Divine Mercy University, Virginia, US, aspires to become a marriage and family life counsellor.

Her degree option, she said, was deliberate.

“The reason why I went into the field was because I noticed that it is one of the low points of Tobagonian culture currently.

We have a depleted family system. Our men are not leaders.

“Our women are not getting married. We just having a lot of broken families. A lot of children out of wedlock. So I have decided that I would go into marriage and family therapy to bring back male leadership.”

This, Melville said, was the basis of her final university project – Empowering Men, Strengthening Families: A workshop to Cultivate Male Leadership In the Home.

She is hoping to conduct a workshop for five nights in September or October where men of different backgrounds – spiritual, theological, psychological, philosophical – can speak to their peers.

“I don’t want women talking to men. I want the father to come back into the home and so my workshop is going to be centred around building back the confidence of men to lead homes again.”

Melville said she is on the hunt for funding for the project.

“So I am hoping that this platform (Miss Heritage Personality) will allow me to rub shoulders with the right people.”