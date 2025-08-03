As wealth increases locally – EU phases down operations in Trinidad and Tobago

European Ambassador Peter Cavendish at his Queen’s Park East Office, Port of Spain on July 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

After years of granting project funding, the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to TT is now transitioning away from direct development funding locally.

But outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Peter Cavendish assures the relationship remains valued and important.

The EU’s gradual withdrawal from direct development funding is not a result of fractured diplomacy or lack of interest. Instead, it reflects a shift in global economic standings and priorities.

“Your country has progressed a lot economically. The wealth per head is quite high. And it’s almost as rich as some European countries like Bulgaria,” Cavendish said.

The move follows TT’s 2007 classification by the World Bank as a high-income country, making it generally ineligible for loans with below-market interest rates. Similarly, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has ranked TT near the level of some EU member states and aspirants.

“So we’ll not have dedicated development funds for this office in the future as we had in the past, but the country will still be in a good position to draw down regional development funds, which is managed from Barbados.

“(At the time of the classification) there were already economic plans in place, so TT continued to receive aid. The phasedown was not an automatic condition, but part of the decision-making process and has been incremental.”

The EU has already reduced staff at its Port of Spain delegation from five to three, with another expatriate set to leave in September 2026.

“There’s no formal decision in my hand, but the posts of the (last) two local agents will probably go in September 2026 as well. So we’re losing all the expatriate people for international partnership, which historically was five people.

“Ultimately we don’t know what will happen. We don’t have a final decision (on local staff). We have to take matters into consideration. But the new combination of delegations for countries such as this may be six staff. They will always want to have an ambassador, political officer, some administration, someone for press and a driver, or some combination like that.”

Despite the reduction in on-the-ground presence, Cavendish said a “huge network” will continue to support the embassy, and the ambassador will still be able to function effectively. One noticeable change is the end of small EU grants of up to TT$250,000 in TT. But the door is not closed entirely, as TT can still access regional and thematic funding.

The Multi-annual Indicative Programme, focused on security, digital and green economy initiatives in the Caribbean, remains open to TT. The country is also eligible for grant funding related to foreign policy projects, education and culture, humanitarian aid and disaster preparedness.

By September 2026, international partnership staff will be fully transitioned to the EU’s growing regional hub in Barbados.

“By that time there will be no international partnership people here, but the work is going to Barbados, which is being built up as the major EU centre for the Caribbean.

“I wouldn’t take this that we do not in any way value our relations here,” Cavendish explained.

“It’s just the country has become richer. Your economy per head has become bigger than the Jamaican economy, which has a larger population.”

What TT means to the EU

From a geopolitical standpoint, TT remains a vital partner in the Caribbean, and the EU sees benefits far beyond economics.

Referring to TT’s leadership in Caricom and influence in international affairs, Cavendish said, “So what do we get out of it? A friend. A friend that’s got 13 other friends and part of a block of 14 votes.”

TT is the world’s second-largest exporter of ammonia after Russia, has strong ties to fossil-fuel exports, is a leader and chairs Caricom’s energy and security portfolios. It also chaired the 78th General Assembly of the UN and may soon hold a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

“If it maintains what it has always done, it’s a very powerful voice. This country is a bastion of democracy. It’s a bastion at the UN. It’s a bastion in many other fora and, I think, for Trinidadians, a reason to be proud of the position your successive governments have taken on international affairs.”

Cavendish also praised TT’s principled stands on issues such as respect for territorial integrity, which align with EU values – even while acknowledging differences on topics such as the death penalty and LGBTQ+ rights.

He said when he was growing up, Ireland had the death penalty and homosexuality was illegal, but that changed over the years.

As a Catholic who was educated in a deeply spiritual environment, he said he based his beliefs on the four gospels and the New Testament. So while he appreciates TT’s spirituality, he hopes to see change regarding human rights.

“In the four gospels, I cannot find any condemnation of homosexuals. So I think we should accept some people who are different. It is the way that they’re (are). Even before they’re born, it’s in their neurological receptors in the brain.

“I think we should be a bit more like Jesus in that one and be much more tolerant. To criminalise behaviour between consenting adults, which they are not responsible for – and that’s the consensus of the medical profession – seems to me to be very unjust.

“Now, if you could show me that there’s any condemnation, then I’ll reconsider my position.”

On the death penalty, he acknowledged local public frustration over crime, but maintained the EU’s opposition.

“There’s no element of any deterrence whatsoever in the death penalty. I mean, the nations that apply the death penalty the most are often the ones with the highest crime rate. So there’s no correlation.”

He also pointed out the danger of executing the innocent and losing the opportunity to gain intelligence from those sentenced.

Trade, tourism, cultural potential

With a strong trade relationship, the EU hopes to deepen its economic ties beyond energy.

“There’s a lot of very sophisticated businesspeople here. I would encourage people to do more with Europe. I think people tend to see the obstacles, but you’ve no duties, and you’ve no tariffs, and you’ve no visa requirements.”

Cavendish believes TT has untapped potential in niche exports like Trinitario chocolate, spices and seafood, with the EU market for such products estimated at €4.5 billion or approximately TT$34.5 billion.

To meet European market standards, he said investment is needed in training, infrastructure and equipment. Tourism, particularly sustainable tourism, is another avenue of collaboration.

For example, he said the Foundation for Environmental Education, a Danish body, is eager to certify tourism entities in Tobago, creating further opportunities for partnerships and exchanges.

Personal connection

Cavendish took office as EU Ambassador to TT in April 2021 and presented his credentials on July 22, 2021, but his connection to TT goes back decades.

Educated by the Spiritans, also known as the Holy Ghost Fathers, at St Michael’s College in Ireland, he first learned about TT through a Trinidadian priest who taught there, as well as students at the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin.

He read A House for Mr Biswas by VS Naipaul as a youth and always wanted to visit.

He finally got the opportunity with his ambassadorship, and found the people and culture even more compelling in person.

“The most attractive thing here is people are very creative – the way they use language, the way they construct songs.”

He added that the middle class in TT is highly educated, which is not common in many countries he visited.

“The country has huge stand-alone character. It is a unique and fascinating country, a meeting place of culture.”

He has travelled to 101 countries, and counts TT among his top ten.

“Trinis have a joie de vivre. They love life. They seize the moment. And wherever you’re with Trinis, and they’re seizing the moment, you feel privileged.”

He immersed himself in TT’s food and culture, from tamarind sauce and Trinitario chocolate to Carnival and Panorama. In fact, he bought the first steelpan manufactured by the Musical Instruments of TT Company Ltd (Midco) in Diego Martin for his daughter and even took the European Council of Ministers Caribbean working group to visit the factory.

Cavendish reflected, “I think we’ve helped TT transition in some areas and parts of the economy. We were here when sugarcane was still being produced. We’ve helped a spectrum, including radars for weather, to roads, to exchanges of know-how.

“But now even more, going forward, the relationship is really more of partnership.”

Looking ahead

Cavendish, who turns 65 at the end of August, will be leaving his post then. But retirement is not in the cards. He hopes to stay active with a consultancy, combining 15 years of humanitarian aid experience with new charitable and business ventures.

“There’s lot of stagnation in Europe. And I hope to work with European countries within and without the European Union to try and help them find business opportunities.”

As he departs, Cavendish remains hopeful about TT’s future.

“I think TT has all the components needed to continue to prosper. Now there is need for diversification and innovation, and Europe could help with that because we need a wider choice of products. and your country could offer these things.”

EU role in TT

Over the past 50 years, the European Union (EU) Delegation in TT has played a crucial role in supporting national development, contributing over TT$2 billion (approximately €300 million) in grants. Its assistance has spanned education, technology, trade, climate resilience, humanitarian aid and more.

Some the key contributions made by the EU:

Trade and innovation support:

Innovation grants and promoting trade and investment.

Provided expertise in areas including cybersecurity and anti-money laundering.

Financed most of the Caribbean Investment Forum held in Port of Spain in 2022.

Offered access to EU procurement through the Tenders Electronic Journal, allowing local companies to bid for contracts.

Education and youth development:

Over 100 nationals have studied in Europe through the Erasmus+ Joint Master’s Degree Scholarship.

Supported the Soundbridge Project under the Shaping the Future of Innovation programme, which included a traineeship for young music graduates with Machel Montano’s Monk Music Group.

Justice and security:

Contributed counter-terrorism technology.

Provided IT equipment to the Judiciary under the PACE Justice Programme.

Social and humanitarian aid:

Has given US$500,000 through the Spotlight Initiative to combat gender-based violence.

Donated to UNHCR and the Red Cross to assist with Venezuelan migrants.

Installed a community flood early-warning system in Diego Martin.

Green and digital economy:

Supported wind energy and helped replace 12 diesel plants with solar photovoltaics (PV) systems.

Helped install the solar panel park at Piarco Airport.

Funded a tier-four government data centre, the most advanced kind, allowing for electronic identity cards and integrated e-governance systems.

Agriculture and intellectual property:

Funded work on Trinitario, the world’s number-one cocoa genome.

Provided funds to CARIRI, UTT’s Maritime Campus, and other innovation agencies.

Helped secure geographical indications to protect local brands like Trinitario chocolate, red Moruga rice and pan.