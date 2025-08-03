An aristocrat among plants

Dutchman’s pipe (Aristolochia grandiflora) -

Kris Sookdeo

Trinidad and Tobago is home to approximately 2,500 indigenous species of flowering plants. While these include many interesting species, the representatives of the family Aristolochiaceae are particularly fascinating.

Sometimes referred to as “pipe vines,” this large family contains about 600 species worldwide, ranging across the Americas, Asia and even Europe. Here in TT, we have four or five native species.

The Dutchman’s pipe (

Aristolochia grandiflora) is widely distributed in Trinidad, occasionally found in forest clearings or along forested roadways (especially in the Northern Range). The vines themselves have heart shaped leaves which are easy to overlook, except when they are in bloom, at which point the large tube-like hanging flowers are hard to miss.

However, it is not only the beauty of the flower which makes this plant interesting. Those cavernous flowers serve a specific purpose. The flowers smell faintly of decay and this foul scent attracts flies. These flies, perhaps believing there might be a dead animal in the depths of the flower, venture inside. They crawl past the female reproductive parts and backward pointing hairs before reaching a pollen chamber. Here, the flies may be imprisoned temporarily (the backward pointing hairs preventing escape) while they are coated in pollen. The plant eventually releases them, at which point they (hopefully) seek out another foul-smelling flower where they will repeat the process, this time depositing the pollen on the female reproductive parts on their way in.

Their reproductive biology is not their only unique feature. Aristolochias worldwide are important food plants for some species of Papollinidae butterflies. Here in Trinidad, the gold rim (

Battus polydamas) frequently lays its eggs on the leaves of Aristolochia grandiflora. The gold rim is a distinctive, black butterfly with a border of yellow on its lower wings which gives it its name. The caterpillars are also distinctively marked with shades of orange, red and brown.

While not as showy as

Aristolochia grandiflora, its smaller cousin

Aristolochia trilobata is equally intriguing. Locally known as “Tref,” this species also has a unique tubular flower and an association with flies for pollination.

In folk medicine, Tref is used informally as an abortifacient and as treatment for a variety of ills. This is perhaps particularly dangerous due to presence of aristolochic acids – a group of toxic compounds found in plants of the Aristolochiaceae family, reported to have nephrotoxic (kidney damaging) and carcinogenic (cancer-causing) properties.

Additional folk practices associated with Tref were documented by Boos 1986: “The larvae of

Battus polydamus (Papilionidae), which are commonly found feeding on this plant, are collected and soaked in strong rum to be used both as a remedy for pains of any kind and to counteract the effects of potions given by women to men (locally called ‘stan home’ or ‘stay home’) to ensure marriage. It is also reportedly used to ease parturition, as a post-partum depurant and to treat hyper-tension, diabetes, dysmenorrhoea, snake bite and scorpion sting. The leaves are considered to bring good luck in fishing, gambling and athletic sports if worn pinned, out of sight, inside the vest against the heart. It is believed that this plant must be planted in front of homes. An old English silver three-pence piece is buried next to it together with other objects and potions. Various prayers are then said and the plant is then said to be ’mounted’ and now has additional powers of protection. If a person with evil intentions enters the yard the plant will warn the owner by ‘whistling.’ To maintain this good relationship, no one must be allowed to pick leaves or disturb the plant in any way. It must only be spoken to in pleasant tones; permission must be sought from it by the owner to pick a leaf or remove a sucker (young plant). These plants should only be given to people who appreciate their importance. Having them and treating them in the proper manner ensures good fortune and wealth to the owner.”

The Aristolochias are just one of the many fascinating families of plants and animals to be found in our country. We need to do all that we can to conserve them and ensure that they remain with us for a long time to come.

For more information on our natural environment, you can contact the TT Field Naturalists’ Club at admin@ttfnc.org or visit our website at www.ttfnc.org and our Facebook or YouTube pages.