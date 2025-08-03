AMP-YA inspires holistic, independent learning in schools

Tiffany George, left, adult mentor for Academic Mentorship and Peer Mediation Youth Ambassador Programme with tutors Zakai Blake, Sajiv Jadoonanan, Tiffanni De Leon, Maria Francis, Kamilah Blake, Kris Beachoo and team leader Angela Lewis at St Paul’s Anglican School on July 23. - Photo by Innis Francis

FOUR YOUTHS are hoping to make a difference for their peers. They wish not just to encourage holistic and independent learning, but to help them develop emotional intelligence and conflict resolution skills. The Academic Mentorship and Peer Mediation Youth Ambassador Programme (AMP-YA), a collaboration with the US Embassy, is making its way across the country.

It was officially launched on July 14. Funded by the US State Department, it is part of the embassy’s Youth Ambassador initiative. It is being hailed as a student transformation project.

It is the brainchild of youth ambassadors 19-year-olds Syed Ali and Seleste Blackman, 18-year-old Celine Sahadeo and 15-year-old Erica Mendez, as well as adult mentor Tiffany George.

It is being implemented across three primary schools – Richmond Street Boys’ School in Port of Spain, St Paul’s Boys’ Anglican in San Fernando, and Point Fortin ASJA. Educational and mentorship sessions are provided to the students from 9am-2pm, Mondays-Thursdays until August 8.

In an interview with Newsday on July 28, George said the team was first sent to Washington, DC, in the US for training in 2024.

“They taught us different things like leadership, diplomacy, sustainability…We also had team-building exercises.”

Upon their return to TT, they were required to plan and implement a programme aimed at assisting youths, and AMP was born.

“We looked at crime, violence in school, culture, and we looked at the different statistics concerning declines regarding education. And all of us were passionate about this, so we all agreed to move forward in that direction.”

She added that they also wanted to focus heavily on helping young people “navigate their emotions” and teaching them conflict resolution.

She noted the recent increase in media reports on school fights, which have become the “new norm.”

She said while it is easy to list problems, AMP-YA wants to be a solution to pressing issues among youths.

“Why do so many of our students need to be so angry and lack self-control? If there was ever a time for us to come together to help our children, the time is now.”

She said the programme was designed to support and motivate students to be the best possible versions of themselves.

Explaining the sessions a bit further, she said Mondays-Wednesdays would cover academics, while Thursdays are for peer mediation.

The programme had also invited members of the public to volunteer, and many heeded the call. This includes retired teachers, university professors and psychologists.

“We provide a lot of one-on-one support, we break down into groups as well, where we can review the topic that was taught, and we also have a study-buddy arrangement.”

She added, “Among ourselves, every weekend, we also do a recap to ensure we’re keeping in line with the aims and the objectives of the entire programme.”

Those aims, she said, include “creating holistic, independent learners.

“We have realised that students who may typically fall to the bottom of the class don’t really have a support system at home. So it also includes reaching out to parents…We’re trying to create a system where they still have that support outside of home. Every week, we address different topics.

“We would have also identified ‘weak areas’ regarding certain topics among the students, which we would communicate to the teachers and the principals.”

She said they have already begun to see a transformation in the students’ morale and how they digest information.

“I am seeing them being able to grasp information better and I believe we are meeting our targets.

“We gave them a (written) test before we began and we plan to give them the same test after to measure their academic progress.”

George has been doing volunteer work with children for over nine years, predominantly in the areas of education and mentorship.

She said she has also seen growth in the ambassadors, “in terms of their level of organisation, their ability to work in teams, their social competency and responsibility.

“When we were interacting with all the principals and visiting the schools (initially), I brought them along so they could have direct communication and they showed maturity. They also had to do things like letters and other administrative (duties).”

She concluded, “It’s been such a good avenue and opportunity for all of us to give back.

“Let us make our schools a better place. We are not just going to talk the talk, but we are going to walk the walk together.”

Those interested in volunteering can visit AMP-YA’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.