TSTT’s Future Leaders programme to benefit 600 youths

Acting TSTT CEO Keino Cox highlighted the company's commitment to youth development and nation building at the July 31 launch of the Future Leaders Internship Programme 6 at the TSTT Hospitality Suite, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy TSTT

TELECOMMUNICATIONS Services of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (TSTT) on July 31 launched a $2 million-dollar internship programme that will give 600 youths the opportunity to gain hands-on work experience.

The programme is called TSTT’s Future Leaders Internship programme, a three-week internship programme designed to build a digitally fluent, work-ready talent pipeline through structured training in digital literacy which will engender professional development and career exposure.

A release from TSTT said the internship will run from August 11-30. Participants are expected to benefit from a blended format that combines virtual sessions with in-person learning across key areas of TSTT’s operations. Each intern will receive a financial stipend for the duration of the programme.

Acting CEO Keino Cox said the programme has a significant role in supporting national development and expanding access to opportunities.

“As TT’s only indigenous full-service telecommunications provider, TSTT has always seen its role as more than building infrastructure. Our mandate is broader, it's about building a stronger society, one defined by access, inclusion, and opportunity.

“This $2 million investment builds on our track record of giving back and being a responsible and active corporate citizen. Whether it is a partnership with CARIRI, YBTT, or the entrepreneurship series we recently held at TIC, our focus remains the same: empowering people who will empower our economy. These are not short-term interventions. This is part of a longer arc of investment, one that strengthens our national talent pipeline, supports digital diversification, and enhances the long-term competitiveness of our country.”

Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath, praised the initiative in his address. He said the programme was the start of something that could revolutionalise youth development.

“As your tagline says, ‘Life is On,’ and life is indeed on in a more purposeful way for over 600 young people through this programme.

“This initiative creates a pathway for young people—from Matelot to Point Fortin—who may not have ordinarily had access to opportunities like this, to now benefit from training, education, and careers in areas such as artificial intelligence and technology. This Government is about creating sustainable opportunities. Today marks the start of a great venture that I hope other state enterprises, especially those in a similar position as TSTT, will be inspired to follow.”

Applications open Monday, August 4, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online at www.tsttinternship.com. The site will go live on August 4, 2025.