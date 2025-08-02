Suspended cop among 16 held for drunk driving

- File photo

A suspended police officer was among 16 people held for drunk driving in a series of coordinated driving under the influence and traffic enforcement operations conducted across multiple divisions between July 31 and August 2.

A breathalyser test on the officer was said to have shown a reading of 91 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, 56 microgrammes more than the prescribed limit of 35.

A police statement on August 2 said the exercises were aimed at enhancing road safety and reducing incidents of impaired driving on the nation’s highways.

They were led by the Highway Patrol Task Force, Freeport Highway Patrol Unit and the Debe Highway Patrol Unit under the supervision of Snr Supt Daly.

Operations were held along major traffic routes, including the Solomon Hochoy Highway, Uriah Butler Highway and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

A total of 159 people underwent breathalyser testing. Of the 16 arrested for drunk driving, their breath alcohol readings ranged from 48 microgrammes to 117 microgrammes.

The highest reading, 117, resulted in the arrest of a 50-year-old man from Edinburgh Village, Chaguanas.

Over 60 fixed penalty notices were issued for traffic violations such as failure to wear seatbelts, driving with no certificate of inspection, defective tyres and fittings, using mobile devices while driving and having darkly-tinted windows.

“All operations were conducted under the supervision of senior officers and in line with the TTPS’s commitment to transparency, accountability and public safety,” the statement said.

The police service said it remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users.