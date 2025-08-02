State seizes over $100,000 after 2019 human trafficking bust﻿

- File photo

THE Police Service was recently successful in its bid to seize over $100,000 in illicit funds.

In a news release on August 1, the TTPS said the successful forfeiture of an estimated US$14,822.43 ($100,392), in varying currencies, signals a major victory in the fight against white-collar crime.

The case, the release said, originated from a joint police operation involving the Port of Spain Task Force and the Special Operations Response Team (SORT). This operation, conducted at a “Secret Sunday” event on Lady Chancellor Road, Port of Spain, resulted in the rescue of a Spanish-speaking female minor, who was immediately placed under the care of the Counter-Trafficking Unit (CTU) and the Child Protection Unit (CPU).

Subsequent intelligence-led investigations by the CTU led officers to a bar in Cunupia.

On November 25, 2019, a search warrant was executed at the premises, where 33 Spanish-speaking women were discovered, and the bar’s manager, Andrew George, was arrested.

The investigation later focused on Wei Hui Zhu. Acting Sergeant Antoine obtained warrants to search two of Zhu’s properties. During the execution of a warrant at a Westmoorings address, a large quantity of cash was seized by then Sergeant, now Acting Assistant Superintendent St. Clair. On December 16, 2019,

Zhu was formally charged with offences related to the trafficking of a child, and the court granted an application for the detention of the seized funds.

They later estimated the amounts as:

$36,719 (US$5,421.24)

US$8,063

GUY$60,060 (US$287.16)

RMB ¥1,965 (US$273.03)

EC$965 (US$357.07)

€345 (US$398)

HK$180 (US$22.93)

The Financial Investigations Branch (FIB), operating under the White Collar Crime Division and the direction of Deputy Commissioner of Police – Intelligence and Investigations, subsequently assumed responsibility for the financial aspects of the case.

The court granted police an application for the detention of the seized funds and on July 29, 2025, Acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles ordered the forfeiture of the funds.