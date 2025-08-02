Spice on the move; Tyrese joins Orlando City from Toronto FC in the MLS

FILE PHOTO: TT midfielder Tyrese Spicer, centre, tries to get past US defender Alexander Freeman, left, and midfielder Jack McGlynn during the first half of a Concacaf Gold Cup match in San Jose, California, on June 15. AP PHOTO -

Trinidad and Tobago winger Tyrese Spicer has sealed a move from Toronto FC to Orlando City SC in the Major League Soccer (MLS). The move for the 24-year-old Spicer was confirmed by both clubs on August 1.

Toronto are languishing in 12th spot on the 15-team Eastern Conference table with 21 points, with Orlando City enjoying a much better season as they are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference with 41 points from 25 matches.

A speedy and relentless player who has shown the ability to play either left-wing back or a more traditional left midfield position, Spicer was chosen as the number one pick by Toronto in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. In his stint with Toronto, the former Secondary Schools Football League standout played 42 matches and notched six goals. Spicer started 21 matches in Toronto red, with his last goal coming in a 3-0 win against Portland in June.

Via a club statement, Orlando confirmed Spicer was acquired in exchange for $US 225,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and US $275,000 in 2026 GAM. An additional US $50,000 in GAM will be sent to Toronto if performance-based criteria are met. Toronto will also retain a sell-on percentage should Spicer make a permanent transfer from Orlando.

Orlando's general manager and sporting director Ricardo Moreira was delighted to have Spicer on board.

"We're excited to welcome Tyrese to Orlando. He's a hard-working, left-footed talent from the TT national team who brings additional depth and energy to our side," Moreira said.

"His relentless work rate and ability to stretch the field will give us a much-needed boost and add another dimension to our attack moving forward."

Spicer also received kind words from his international captain Kevin Molino, who made over 100 appearances for Orlando from 2011-2017.

"Aye Spice, good luck in Orlando. We're very excited to have you. And I wish you all the best. And the fans are going to love you," Molino said, via a video posted to Orlando's social media platform. "We're happy for you to be a lion. Vamo Orlando. Good luck my buddy."

Spicer has become a hit with the TT men's football team since making his debut in March 2025 against Cuba in a Concacaf Gold Cup qualifier and has six caps to his name. Spicer featured at the subsequent Gold Cup for TT and also played the Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifiers against St Kitts and Nevis and Costa Rica in June.