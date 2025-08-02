SoE regulations updated

Attorney General John Jeremie in the Senate chamber at the Red House, Port of Spain, on July 29. - Angelo Marcelle

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo has signed a new legal order that changes how prisoners are treated during the state of emergency. The the Emergency Powers (Amendment) (No. 3) Regulations, 2025 was gazetted late on July 31

The new rules say that if a prisoner has a detention order against them, the Minister of Homeland Security can decide where they are kept. This decision must be made after speaking with the Commissioner of Prisons.

Also, the new regulation allows for the arrest of a prisoner under the new emergency laws if they escape from custody.

The updated regulation provides clear definitions of the words “prison” and “prisoner,” using the same meanings found in the Prisons Act.

Where the original regulation referred to “any person,” it now includes “a prisoner,” so detainees already in prison can also be subject to emergency orders, under specific conditions.

Any emergency order made under the regulations can now apply directly to prisoners as well.

If a prisoner is being detained under a special detention order, the minister (after talking with the Commissioner of Prisons) can choose which prison facility the person should be held in, giving security officials more control over where high-risk individuals are kept.

The law now ensures that prisoners under detention orders can still get legal advice

Lawyers for some of the inmates extracted from the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca, to the military bases in Chaguaramas say these changes could affect the rights of prisoners and where they are held. They are concerned that it may reduce legal access and allow prisoners to be moved without approval.

Hours earlier on July 31, murder accused Rajaee Ali and Earl Richards signed separate public statements denying making threats against lawyers and the Director of Public Prosecutions, claiming instead that they are being targeted to shape public opinion during the ongoing SoE.

In handwritten statements dated July 31, Ali and Richards each said they do not intend to harm any legal professionals and are open to taking lie detector tests to prove it. They are both awaiting trial for the murder of special prosecutor Dana Seetahal, SC, and gang charges.

Richards said, “I do not want to kill any lawyer, judge or the DPP. They shall be the people for my freedom.” He also claimed that the DPP is aware of misconduct by a state attorney in the Dana Seetahal matter, and argued that signing an indictment against him would show support for that misconduct.

Ali echoed similar sentiments, writing, “I do not want to kill the DPP. I want my day in court with him.” He accused officials of creating a false narrative to make him appear as “public enemy No. 1” and challenge public trust in the justice system.

“I am not interested in killing anyone. It won’t benefit me,” Ali maintained, challenging the authorities to provide evidence to support those claims.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro confirmed that law enforcement was aware of the threats. “Intelligence reports have verified threats made by incarcerated individuals against two criminal defense attorneys,” he said on July 30. “These matters are being actively addressed.”

The attorneys involved were notified by police but declined to speak publicly.

The threats come as the country remains under a state of emergency (SoE), declared July 18 and extended by three months on July 28. Officials say gangs have compiled a hit list of people in the justice system, including judges and prosecutors. In response, some high-risk inmates have been moved to military detention facilities in Chaguaramas.

While the government says the transfers are necessary for national security, some defence attorneys are concerned about access to clients and potential human rights violations.

Newsday confirmed the letters were authentic and provided to an attorney who visited them at the military facility.

Meanwhile, the Defence Force in a statement said during routine surveillance on July 24 and 25, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS or drones) were observed flying in the aerial space between Staubles Bay and Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas.

On July 26, a third drone was observed flying within the aerial space of Teteron Barracks. “The TTDF closely monitored these UAVs and took appropriate action. The TT Defence Force wishes to advise persons that flying UAVs in the Chaguaramas peninsula is prohibited under Regulation 19 of the Civil Aviation Regulations.

“The TTDF remains committed to safeguarding and defending the sovereign good of the Republic of TT.”

Attorney General John Jeremie in Parliament on July 28, said drones were recently used in attempts to infiltrate two army bases housing high-profile gang leaders.

Jeremie revealed drones are increasingly being used as a tool to smuggle contraband into prisons.

"As I mention drones, I have been cleared to say the location that (these) problematic inmates, those locations they were removed to, were very recently also infiltrated by two drones. That is what I have been permitted to say on that.

"The Defence Force, which has custody of those areas, have dealt with that situation.”