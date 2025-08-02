Sherwyn Raphael merges spirituality, African pride in his woodwork

Sherwyn Raphael at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village 2025 at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on July 27. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

THE year is 1975. It’s a cool afternoon in Port of Spain. A 20-year-old Sherwyn Raphael takes a stroll to a furniture factory – not to buy a new couch set, but to collect scraps of wood to try creating art. No formal training, no prior experience, just retained images in his head of woodwork he admired over his then two decades of life. Now 50 years later, Raphael has made enough pieces to fill several rooms. Combining his spirituality and African pride with his handicraft, his intricate designs cause people’s eyes to open wide and their jaws, drop. He hopes to inspire others and remind them their dreams are achievable.

Raphael, 69, was raised in St James. He attended the St Agnes Anglican Primary School, St James, and Trinity College, Moka. He said that as a child, he did “all the typical things” children would do like playing marble pitch, football, cricket, and “ring a ring a roses,” he recalled with a laugh.

He wanted to be a pilot. But secondary school made him realise he wasn’t too keen on science and reading for long hours. He, instead, developed a love for languages – French and Spanish – and economics. Ironically, he added, “As much as I didn’t like reading, I have read four novels in my life – one was in Spanish and three were in French.”

He said he continued to be “very active” then, which was one of the reasons he was not really interested in sitting still to read. Apart from participating in sports just for fun, he also played football and basketball for his school.

But he had another interest. He recalled seeing men create woodcarvings on the streets and wishing he could have done it someday.

“This desire and passion grew when I visited handicraft shows at the annual Prime Minister’s Best Village Folk Fair and saw the masterpieces on display.”

So when he eventually graduated from secondary school and began job hunting, he decided he would finally try it out.

“I had no teaching or training in art or woodwork at all.”

He doesn’t remember the name of the factory he collected the wood scraps from, but said it was near Long Circular Mall. The first thing he ever made was an afro comb handle.

“You know back then, we used to have we afros. I could make the combs, too, as a matter of fact.”

He said he would only take a few pieces of wood at first and work outside of his home.

“I would be liming with my friends when I made these things, and I realised I had a passion for this.

“I loved football, like I said, and then when I would be (outside) when my friends would play, and I would be the one sitting down with a piece of wood.”

He said he enjoys making functional pieces as opposed to merely decorative ones. He had made beds, clocks, cabinets, chairs and tables, shelves, hangers, cutlery – almost everything.

“When people see my work, the first thing they say is, ‘Wow.’ It’s always that: ‘Wow, wow, wow.’”

But he vowed to never sell his work. And to this day, he has never sold a piece. So when people who adore his work learn this, they are often extremely disappointed.

“I would just give pieces away to friends and family…I made the decision to share my talent and skill without any financial reward, just as freely as I was blessed by almighty God and the ancestors.”

He said one time, a neighbour told him that if she were his mother, she would put him out.

The same woman returned some time after and asked him if he wrote the civil service exam, to which he said yes.

“And I passed and they said they would call me in,” he had told her.

The woman replied, “Well, don’t wait for them to call you – go to the Service Commission.' And when I went, I was put on to someone and I started to work from that very day as a temporary clerk. My first salary was $327 a month."

But now that he had a corporate job, he barely got time to do his woodwork. This went on for a few years, he said. But then, he got offered the position of immigration officer. He initially refused, but they asked later on and he took it. That way, he had a lot more free time to continue his passion.

“So I started to carry pieces of wood to the airport,” he said as he laughed.

Now that he was no longer using scraps, he said he would go to a lumber yard for his supply.

Asked if he ever had any accidents while creating, he said he got cut a few times.

“There was one time I got a cut in my palm, I went to the hospital and got stitches, but when I came back, I finished the piece.”

He teased that every time he got cut, it was when he was making a piece for someone else.

“So I don’t do requests any more.”

He said he is very Afrocentric, and so that is “brought out” in his work, as opposed to it being done deliberately.

“I became Afrocentric around the late 60s when the apartheid regime came to the fore, the suffering of African people…I think that kind of touched me. Then, locally, there was the 1970 (Black Power) Revolution. African people really started to get conscious.”

He continued, “So I think it just comes out in my work as an African man. We need to protect our African selves more.”

At his section at the 2025 Emancipation Village in Port of Spain, he proudly sported a dashiki and had African music blasting. His theme was Pharaoh Tutankhamun's Royal Chamber Revisited. As the name suggests, it was highly Egyptian-themed with features like the eye of Horus, ankhs, striped masks, hieroglyphics and more. In addition, he is an Orisha practitioner, and so his spirituality is also on display with his work.

“I actually grew up Anglican. But in St James, we would go in any church. We would go in the mosque, the Catholic church, Pentecostal…I have a very, very religious background but I always focused on spirituality.”

He would work long hours on pieces at times. He recalled spending six weeks on one of them, for instance. But he never claims to be tired.

“I always feel like tired is just an excuse for not doing what you have to do. I am never ever tired. I could be sleepy but I am never tired.”

He said he has always wanted to try sculpting, but owing to back injuries from football as a youngster, it has not been possible.

A father of nine, he said none of his children followed in his footsteps. “Completely none, believe me.

“When one of my sons was in form one, he had to do woodwork, and I got him every tool you could think about…And you know, that boy never even pick up a hammer.”

But he isn’t bothered by this. His focus remains inspiring others to discover their talents.

“I just want African people, especially, to come out of this self-destruction and self-hate.

“Do something, like something, love something, and don’t wait for nobody (sic) to do things for you.”

He said young people are not only to be considered successful because of their academic achievements.

“We tend to condemn the youths, but when we look at it, children learn from what they see. Let us inspire and encourage young people…to pursue their goals and ambitions with love, passion, perseverance and determination to become self-sufficient and financially independent.”