Shai Hope: Pakistan spinners made it tough after powerplay in first T20

West Indies' Jason Holder, right, and teammates wait for a third umpire decision regarding the dismissal of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the first T20 match between West Indies and Pakistan in Lauderhill, Florida, on July 31. AP PHOTO -

West Indies T20 captain Shai Hope said his batsmen were crucially unable to up the tempo against the spin of the Pakistani bowlers as they fell to a 14-run loss in the first game of a three-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, on July 31.

Batting first, Pakistan made 178 for six, before spinners Mohammad Nawaz (three for 23), Saim Ayub (two for 20) and Sufiyan Muqeem (one for 20) stalled West Indies through the middle overs as the hosts made just 164 for seven.

"I think we had almost 60 dot balls and that's almost ten overs of dot balls in an innings and we lost by 14 runs. Let's say we had 20 singles out of those dots, then it would have been a different game," Hope told the media. "When you break things down like that, you've got to make sure you're coming out from a more positive front."

The Windies had a decent enough start in their chase as Johnson Charles (35 off 36 balls) and debutant Jewel Andrew (35 off 33) took them to 47 without loss after the six-over powerplay. With Nawaz and company working their magic, though, the Windies crawled to 63 without loss at the ten-over mark before the left-arm spinner rocked the Caribbean team with three scalps in the 12th over.

"A lot of times when you have spin options like Pakistan have on pitches like that, when it's spinning and it's a bit grippy, you've got to ensure you rotate the strike more, take slightly less risky options and find ways to keep the scoreboard ticking over," Hope said.

"I won't say it wasn't a par score, but I felt as a batting group we still would have had that under control if we batted well.

"I'd say we were in control in the first six overs in the powerplay. After that, we were struggling to keep the strike rotating," the West Indies skipper said, pointing to the struggles of Charles who was dropped on 23 in the tenth over.

"The aim was to try to put them under a little more pressure and not allow them to settle. And that's what they did. And when you allow spinners to settle on a surface like that, you're going to find yourself playing catch-up every single time."

The Windies slipped to 75 for three after Nawaz's triple strike and were then left reeling by the 17th over as they stuttered to 110 for seven. Lusty blows at the end by Jason Holder (30 not out off 12) and Shamar Joseph (21 not out off 12) couldn't help the cause as the Windies fell to a sixth straight T20 loss.

Hope opted to bat at number three as he wanted to soak up the pressure in the middle overs. The plans didn't materialise for Hope and the Windies, but he commended Andrew who became the youngest West Indian to play the format at 18 years and 236 days.

"Jewel has shown he can play at this level. He's got the skills and he's certainly got all the shots we can think of. It's just about him getting better at understanding how to go about his batting, building an innings and just growing as a batsman," Hope said.

"And if he does that, I think he's going to be a legend of this game. He's a quality player already."

On the bowling front, Hope was asked about spinner Gudakesh Motie, who was not utilised in the Pakistan innings.

"The two lefties (Ayub and Fakhar Zaman) were at the crease and it's just one of those things where you've got certain matchups where you don't want to give them the momentum. Yes, we know (Motie) is a quality bowler. It's just one of those things. Hindsight is the best sight as we always say."

In order to stop their losing run, the Windies would need to find the right balance and formula to level the series when the second T20 is played from 8 pm in Florida, on August 2.