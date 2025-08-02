San Fernando court project goes south

The San Fernando Supreme Court at San Fernando on July 30. - Innis Francis

AUGUST marks five full years since the Judiciary and Udecott signed an agreement for the upgrade, refurbishment and renovation of the Supreme Court at San Fernando. It’s still not done.

In the time that has elapsed, Udecott has built the $132 million San Fernando Parkade at Lady Hailes Avenue, the Customs and Excise Building at Kings Wharf, and commenced and completed upgrades pursuant to an ambitious waterfront redevelopment. Meanwhile, the courthouse remains shuttered. Closed in 2023, it was supposed to reopen in October 2024. That date has long passed.

Why exactly this is the case is now subject to a very public and heated spat between the company and its cloistered client.

On July 28, Udecott announced the termination of the contractor because of “significant delay,” which it submitted was due to “numerous requests by the Judiciary for variations in the scope and lengthy periods awaiting mandatory approvals.”

But the Judiciary objected on July 30, saying that while projects face challenges, it was “wholly inaccurate” to suggest it was primarily to blame and pointed to, “the contractor’s persistent underperformance.” It released selected correspondence. More might come.

Because it was Udecott that engaged the contractor after a procurement process, if that contractor truly underperformed, then this might reflect poorly on the state company. But if the Judiciary was overly precious about everything, it should shoulder some of the responsibility, too.

Either way, there appears to be more than enough blame to go around. Five years having passed, both parties had time to figure out something was amiss.

While this project has dragged on, southern court proceedings have been shifted online or scattered to places like the O’Meara Judicial Centre and a facility at 271 Naparima-Mayaro Road, Princes Town. Attorney Israel Khan, SC, has strongly criticised use of the former for trials.

Meanwhile, a district court promised under the PNM was never completed, though a foundation was laid. A magistrates’ court, earthquake-damaged, was demolished. In November 2024, former president of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers Michael Rooplal said accused people, because of all the displacement, were being given court dates as far as 2026.

The San Fernando project has unique features. It involves three separate wings aged 80, 40, and 26.

Nonetheless, further delays might be seized on by the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration as evidence of why a proposal to establish a new chancellor to run the day-to-day logistics of courts should be supported. Yet, that proposal remains, like the court building, incomplete.

For now, the only way to stop this matter from going further south is for the government to order, by consent, all parties to come up with a plan of remedial action. And fast.