Reclaiming Trinidad and Tobago leadership

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: We must congratulate the government, the High Commission of India, and all others responsible for the successful recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit highlighted the deep ancestral and cultural ties we share, the tenacity of Trinidadians in preserving our culture, and the remarkable ability to maintain unity in diversity. It is indeed an opportunity for all of TT to take pride, not just the East Indian community.

Optics aside, the visit was more than a cultural exchange, as six memoranda of understanding were signed, aimed at enhancing trade, investment, and partnership. TT stands to benefit from the immense opportunities that the world's largest democracy and the fourth-largest economy bring to us.

However, in observing the intense Indian media coverage of the visit, it is clear the opportunities are mutual. The media and government officials used the following accolades to describe Trinidad: "largest economy in the Caribbean and Caricom," "strategically located," "energy giant," "gateway to Latin America."

Although commentaries highlighted that trade between the two countries is just above US$300 million per year, everyone continues to emphasise that for a small nation this is a substantial amount. Some experts hope that within the next three to five years, bilateral trade could double to over $700 million.

India, in its trust to become the natural leader of the Global South, sees TT as an essential ally. The implications and opportunities this presents to both nations cannot be understated.

For TT, this is an opportunity to reset our mindset. For some time we have begun to view ourselves as a small country with limited leverage on the global stage. This mindset limits us to being responsive, rather than proactive. Yes, we are small, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't actively try to leverage everything good about us, both our hard and soft power.

In the past, TT punched above its weight, and we need to do so again if we are to grab all opportunities and reclaim our position as a natural leader in the region.

We must be open for business, and the ease of doing business here must be a priority. We must start leveraging our soft cultural power more, and let the world know that everything Trinidadian is indeed something special. I urge all our policymakers and the private sector to renew their enthusiasm in this regard.

VEDAVID MANICK

Sangre Grande