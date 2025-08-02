PNM youngest-ever deputy leader aims to bring fresh perspective

Sanjiv Boodhu acknowledges supporters at the party's closing rally at Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua on April 26 as he the party's candidate for Cumuto/Manzanilla. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

PNM deputy political leader for policy Sanjiv Boodhu says the people of TT deserve to be treated with respect, and they deserve a government that is responsible and will tell them the truth.

Boodhu, 33, of Tumpuna Road, Arima was selected as deputy political leader by People’s National Movement political leader Pennelope Beckles, along with veteran politician Colm Imbert and former labour leader Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, on July 26. He contested the Cumuto/Manzanilla seat but lost to newcomer Shivanna Sam of the UNC.

After the April 28 general election and before retiring, former PM and PNM political leader Dr Rowley revoked the appointments of Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Imbert as deputy political leaders of the party. Rohan Sinanan resigned from his post as deputy political leader, but Ancil Dennis remains the leader of the PNM Tobago Council.

Speaking to Newsday, Boodhu said the country will have good times and hard times, and people are aware of that. So it is an insult to the electorate for politicians to try to mamaguy them.

He said Beckles’ choices for deputy political leaders combined parliamentary and ministerial experience, both in government and in opposition, with the perspective of youth.

“I think she gets the best of both worlds, which is exactly what you need if you truly intend on representing all of the people of TT. We are in a position where we have a very educated and informed group of young people in this country who no longer subscribe to old school politics – because I grew up in a PNM or UNC household, I’m going to support them.

“You have to approach politics now with a purpose, with policy, with plans, with tangible, realistic assurances of where we are going.”

He said that while some younger people still follow the political desires of their parents, most educated youths no longer accept any “nonsense” on a political platform. They take into consideration economic factors of the country, the region and the world before making a decision based on promises which were relevant and realistic.

In fact, he believed the majority of people who did not vote at the last general election were youths, and they did not vote for the United National Congress because of its unrealistic promises. The election results showed a decline in over 100,000 votes for the PNM, which resulted in an astounding 26-13 victory for the UNC. The Tobago People's Party, led by Farley Augustine, captured the two Tobago seats from the PNM.

“You have to take a position and have principles and standards that you hold yourself to, and by extension, you hold your party to. Being realistic and responsible in politics are my standards, and I am not prepared to compromise my standards for cheap political points.”

A career in acting

The attorney and businessman has a private practice with offices in Sangre Grande, Arima, St Augustine and San Fernando. He practices in all areas of law, including litigation, criminal, civil, estate, industrial relations and family law.

He is also a Rotarian, the corporate secretary of the charitable organisation Heartbeat International TT, a member of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers and East Lawyers Association, former vice president of Arima Business Association, former president of Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce and former council member of the Law Association of TT.

“But as to who I am, I am a husband, a father, a son, a brother and, most of all, I am a servant of the people of TT.”

He has a five-month-old son, who was born just before the general election, and was married in 2022 after knowing his wife for ten years and lives in Arima.

His father, Kenneth Boodhu, an actor with the Strolling Players Theatre Company, was always involved in community sporting and civil activities. Kenneth was the first chair of what is now the Lady Hochoy Home in Arima, and took disabled people from homes to carry them to the beach for a beach outing every year.

His parents encouraged him and his brother to participate in the community, which they did wholeheartedly and, taking his father’s lead, Boodhu started acting at age six. He played several father/son roles with his father over the years on stages across Trinidad.

In 2011, he starred in the award-winning Trinidadian-Canadian short film Doubles with Slight Pepper, and acted in three other international films, including The Seas Between Us. He is currently working on a local feature entitled Outrageous Fortune, directed and produced by playwright Hansley Ajodha.

He has filmed in both Trinidad and Canada alongside international actors like Errol Sitahal, Kavita Murthy, Valerie Tian (Juno, Jennifer's Body), Jacqui Chan and Olunike Adeliyi (John Q, Village Keeper). He is one of the few local politicians who have acted, including former prime minister Basdeo Panday and former PNM Minister of Foreign Affairs Ralph Maraj.

Interest in politics

Boodhu said he did not grow up around politically-minded people but became interested in politics when he would read the newspaper in primary school.

“On my own, I had more of an inclination towards the PNM than any other party, simply because I found the PNM to be very structured, organised and an all-inclusive party. That carried through my secondary school experience, and I injected myself into the PNM.”

He said his father was a member of the party, and Boodhu was involved in the PNM for so long that no one realised he was not an official member.

It was only about six years ago, when he became a lawyer, he realised there were systems, party groups and other processes. With the encouragement of the late D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian, he filled out a membership form.

He is currently a member of a party group in the Malabar/Mausica constituency, where he is the treasurer of the constituency executive group.

“I never blindly supported the party. I would always express my views – what I agreed or disagreed with – but at the end of the day, when you join a political party, you join it because you identify with the ideals and philosophy of the party.

“Not every time you may have your way, but being part of a democratic party means you will always have your say. And that is certainly the way the PNM continues to operate, as far as I’m concerned.”

He said being deputy political leader of the oldest political party in the country, one that contributed significantly to the development and identity of TT, was a great honour and was very humbling.

“I take a great deal of pride and I take very seriously the obligation I have, not only to the party but to the country and to my fellow youths and people of TT.”

He was told he is the youngest deputy political leader in the history of the party, and he feels like he carries a lot of other people’s aspirations on his shoulders.

He hopes to bring a fresh perspective to the party, especially as he gained a lot of experience as a candidate for Cumuto/Manzanilla.

“I hope to bring what I learned in that experience to the role. I hope to bring a fresh perspective, I hope to bring my experience as an attorney at law and I hope to bring my experience as someone who has always been very much on the ground in my life. I’ve always been very grounded and I understand life in TT very well.”

He is certain that holding the position will be a learning experience, and hopes to bring all those together to support the political leader in carrying out the policies of the party.