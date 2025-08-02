PM's grass-cutters remarks insulting

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: The recent pronouncements by the Prime Minister, in which she dismissively referred to TT as “a nation of grass-cutters” under the previous administration, are not only deeply offensive but also reveal a troubling contempt for the very citizens who keep this country functioning.

Her remarks were a blatant insult to the thousands of honest, hard-working men and women in Cepep, URP, and other vital programmes who labour under the sun and rain to maintain our communities, assist in disaster recovery, and ensure public spaces remain clean and safe.

These workers are not mere “grass-cutters” – they are the backbone of our nation’s infrastructure and emergency response. When floods devastate communities, it is Cepep and URP teams that are among the first to clear debris and restore order. After Carnival and other major festivals, they are the ones who work tirelessly to clean our streets. Their contributions are invaluable, and to belittle their labour as emblematic of stagnation is both elitist and disgraceful.

The Prime Minister’s comments reflect a disturbing disconnect from the realities faced by ordinary citizens. Rather than denigrate their work, she should be acknowledging their sacrifices and advocating for better wages, improved working conditions, and greater respect for their indispensable role in society. True leadership uplifts all citizens – it does not mock them for political gain.

I demand an immediate apology to the workers of Cepep, URP, and similar programmes. They have already had to suffer the indignity of being made redundant by this administration. Please do not add to the insult by trivialising and criminalising their honest contribution to our society. Their dignity and dedication deserve recognition, not derision.

BRADY THOMAS

Diego Martin