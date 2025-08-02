No play in 5th T20 between WI U-19 women, US

The fifth T20 between the West Indies Under-19 women and their US counterparts was abandoned because of rain as no play was possible at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, St Augustine, on August 1.

The US have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning the third and fourth matches by 23 runs and three wickets respectively. The Windies won the first T20 by five wickets, with the second game finishing in a no result after the US got to 130 for five in their allotted 20 overs.

Weather permitting, the sixth and final T20 will bowl off at the St Augustine venue from 10 am on August 3.