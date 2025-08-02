Mixed fortunes for Trinidad and Tobago's U-17 boys, girls at CAZOVA Championships

TT's under-17 women's volleyball team huddle during their CAZOVA Championship matchup with Jamaica at the GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sports, St Catherine, Jamaica on July 31. - Photo courtesy CAZOVA

Trinidad and Tobago's junior boys' and girls' teams experienced mixed results on the first two days of the inaugural Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-17 Championships, which spiked off at the GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport, St Catherine, Jamaica, on July 31.

On July 31, TT's girls' team, coached by Saleem Ali, got an emphatic 3-0 win over their Jamaican counterparts. TT won the first set 25-10, before taking the remaining sets 25-15 and 25-11 to snatch the win.

On August 1, though, the TT girls were humbled by their Bajan counterparts who got a 3-1 win. After suffering a 3-0 loss to Suriname in their opening encounter, Barbados were intent on showing their worth against TT. The first set went TT's way as they edged it 26-24. However, in what was a tight contest throughout, the Bajans bounced back to win the next three sets 25-22, 25-23 and 25-22 to get the key victory.

For the TT boys, they had a rough start to their outing in Jamaica as they lost in straight sets to Barbados on July 31. TT went down 9-25 in the first set and lost the next two sets 15-25, 17-25 to hand Barbados the win.

The Barbados boys kept up the momentum on August 1 as they racked up another straight sets victory, this time rolling over Suriname 25-19, 25-17, 25-13.

On July 31, the Surinamese made the hosts feel the pain when they defeated Jamaica 25-21, 25-16, 25-7 to land their first win in the boys' category.

At press time on August 1, TT's boys' team were locked in battle with Jamaica.

TT's girls' Under-17 team:

Elizabeth Indar (captain), Khalifa Barrimond, Alexandria Goindoo, Sophia Haloute, Victoria Indar, Andie Melville, Sera Moy, Kyann Nicholson, Felicia Rodriguez, Kyla Quinton, Chloe Thompson, Sadie Torkar.

Coach: Saleem Ali

TT's Under-17 boys' team:

Kai Alexander, Joshua Buckredee, Cruz Camacho, Nickale Farmer, Tyrell Francis, Kaden Hills, Jeremiah Jankey, Julian Lin Zhan, Liam McAuley, Shilon Millet, Daniel Neaves, Akinda Ramsey.

Coach: Curtis Burkett