Leah Bertrand retains 100m crown at NGC/NAAATT Open Championships

TT sprinter Leah Bertrand. -

SIMPLEX sprinter Leah Bertrand retained her coveted NGC/NAAATT Open Championships women’s 100m crown after bolting to victory in a World Championship qualifying time of 11.04 seconds in the main event on day one, at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on August 2.

Bertrand, who won last year’s event with an 11.18s clocking, roared to victory over her opponents in front of a chanting stadium crowd. In the process, she also surpassed the North American, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) standard of 11.54s.

Powering to silver was unattached athlete Shaiqua Bascombe in 11.17s while Concorde’s Akilah Lewis came in third, in 11.38s, both sprinters also dipping below the NACAC standard.

In the men’s equivalent, Concorde’s Omari Lewis blasted to victory in 10.19s with an Abilene Wildcats pair of Jaden De Souza (10.20s) and Eric Harrison (10.33s) rounding off the top three finishers respectively. Both Lewis and De Souza dipped below the NACAC standard of 10.28s.

Earlier on, TT Road Runners Club’s Nicholas Romany attained the NACAC standard after powering to the men’s 1,500m national title with an over nine-second lead at the finish. Romany clocked a speedy 3:50.67 and was followed by Pace and Performance’s Nicholas Landeau (3:59.94) in second and Memphis’ third-place finisher Jaffa Woodley (4:02.07).

In the women’s discus 1kg, gold and silver medalists Lalenii Grant (Mercury) and Shakera Kirk (Kaizen) both achieved NACAC qualifying distances. Grant launched to gold with a 52.40m effort while Kirk also threw to silver with a 49.02m distance. The NACAC qualifying distance was 48.50m. Coming in the bronze medal position was Adrianna Quamina (D’Abadie), who launched the disc 44.06m.

Kaizen’s Christopher Crawford also achieved the NACAC standard in the men’s shot put (7.26kg) with his golden 18.78m distance. He achieved the mark on his fourth of six attempts. The NACAC qualifier is 18m flat.

Coming in second and just missing NACAC qualification was Ascend’s Hezekiel Romeo (17.80m), while Burnley’s Jelany Chinyelu came in third with his 13.08m throw.

Pace and Performance’s Shian Lewis (55.94s) never gave up hope in the women’s 400m final as she roared to victory over the final 10 metres to pip Abilene’s Kayla Charles (55.96s) and Phoenix’s Hannah Reid (56.01s) — who led for the majority of the race — on the line to be crowned national champion.

Reid had an amazing start and opened up a considerable lead after the first 200m. On the final bend, Reid seemed destined for victory. However, Lewis and Charles kept pushing as Reid somehow lost momentum across the final 50m.

The surging duo eventually met Reid with a couple metres to go, and both surpassed her at the line to claim the top two spots.

In the men’s equivalent, Siparia Athletics’ Jaden Marchan powered to the 2025 national men’s 400m title with a 46.33s clocking. He held on to victory ahead of eventual silver and bronze medalists Shakeem McKay (46.36s) and Deshaun Cole (46.62s), respectively, both of Abilene Wildcats

Concorde’s Janae De Gannes dethroned defending national women’s long jump champion, US-based and Kaizen’s Tyra Gittens-Spotville on day one. De Gannes leapt 6.13m on her first attempt, which was good enough for the 2025 title.

Gittens-Spotsville, who’s also the national record holder with a lengthy 6.96m, settled for silver this year with her 6.10m attempt. Coming in third was Oasics’ Kernes Shelbourne (5.70m).

Additionally, in the women’s 100m hurdles, newly crowned national champion Kaori Robley (Kaizen) staved off a persistent Neon Wolves Mc Kailah Warde as the duo battled to the finish line.

Both ran side by side for the majority of the race but Robley (14.71s) edged Warde (14.75s) into second place.

And in the men’s javelin final, reigning champion and national record holder Keshorn Walcott launched to gold with an 83.57m effort, good enough for NACAC qualification. He defeated Guyana Defence Force’s Leslie Baird (72.16m) and Point Fortin New Jets’ Anthony Diaz (69.21m), who claimed second and third respectively.

Other Results

Women

Hammer Throw — 1. Nattaly Lindo (Mercury) 50.05m, 2. Geraldine George (72 Masters) 27.55m, 3. Gwendolyn Smith (64 Masters) 24.67m

100m Hurdles — 1. Kaori Robley (Kaizen Panthers) 14.71s, 2. Mc Kailah Warde (Neon Wolves) 14.75s

Discus 1kg — 1. Lalenii Grant (Mercury) 18.78m, 2. Shakera Kirk (Kaizen Panthers) 49.02m, 3. Adrianna Quamina (D’Abadie) 44.06m

100m Masters — Natasha Kelshall-Pantin (P&P) 13.34s, 2. Michelle Sturge-White (Concorde) 13.50s, 3. Kasheanne Francis (Masters) 14.56s

Men

400m International— 1. Takuzdwa Chiyangwa (Zimbabwe) 45.66s, 2. Kyle Gale (Barbados) 46.42s, 3. Desean Boyce (Barbados) 47.36s

High Jump — 1. Kareem Roberts (Memphis) 1.90m, 2. Kristia La Touche 1.85m

Shot Put 7.26kg — 1. Christopher Crawford (Kaizen) 18.78m, 2. Ezekiel Romeo (Ascend) 17.80m, 3. Jelany Chinyelu (Burn) 13.08m

100m Para & SOTT — 1. Justin Providence (SOTT) 11.54m, 2. Nathan Mc Lean (SOTT) 12.87s, 3. Justin Providence (SOTT) 13.08s

Triple Jump — 1. Kristiano Perez (QRC) 14.75m, 2. Kristopher La Touche (Memphis) 14.19m, 3. Brandon Castanada (Pace and Performance) 13.42m

100m Masters — 1. Renee Caby (Masters) 13.25s, 2. Patrick Scott (Masters) 14.29s, 3. Sherwin Marshall (Masters) 14.70s