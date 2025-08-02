Laventille man gunned down near panyard

A 50-year-old man was gunned down on the night of August 1 near the Desperadoes panyard in Laventille.

Police identified the victim as Clinton “Bunty” Simmons of Mc Shine Lands, Laventille.

Gunshots were heard shortly before 10 pm, and when they stopped, Simmons’ bullet-riddled body was found lying on a staircase along Laventille Road.

Police investigators recovered 16 spent 9mm shells at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

No one has been arrested, and officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One, are continuing their inquiries.