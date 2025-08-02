For Freedom: Celebrating African Emancipation Day

The African Emancipation Day procession makes its way through Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

PORT OF SPAIN came alive with colour and sound for African Emancipation Day celebrations on August 1. Newsday's chief photographer Jeff K Mayers captured these images from festivities across the capital city.

Featuring scenes from the Emancipation and awards ceremony held at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village in the Queen's Park Savannah, the Freedom Morning Come dramatisation at the Treasury Building and the procession through Port of Spain.