For Freedom: Celebrating African Emancipation Day
Newsday Reporter
2 Hrs Ago
The African Emancipation Day procession makes its way through Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
PORT OF SPAIN came alive with colour and sound for African Emancipation Day celebrations on August 1. Newsday's chief photographer Jeff K Mayers captured these images from festivities across the capital city.
Featuring scenes from the Emancipation and awards ceremony held at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village in the Queen's Park Savannah, the Freedom Morning Come dramatisation at the Treasury Building and the procession through Port of Spain.
People take part in the African Emancipation Day procession along Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
The Daffodils Folk Cultural Group at the African Emancipation Day procession along Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
A drummer takes part in African Emancipation Day celebrations on August 1 marking the 187th anniversary of the declaration of Emancipation. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
A woman dances through the streets in striking royal blue at the African Emancipation Day procession in Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
This vibrant group makes their way through the African Emancipation Day procession along Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
A dancer from the Diegoville Drummers group brings the energy at African Emancipation Day celebrations in Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
A flagbearer from the Diegoville Drummers group during the African Emancipation Day procession in Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Moko jumbies tower over the crowd during the African Emancipation Day procession in Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
People line the streets to watch the Freedom Morning Come dramatisation, at the Treasury Building, Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Drummers fill the streets with music during the African Emancipation Day procession along Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia, SC, chat with a young attendee at the Freedom Morning Come dramatisation, held at the Treasury Building, Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
An emotional scene from the Freedom Morning Come dramatisation, at the Treasury Building, Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Culture Minister Michelle Benjamin speaks at the African Emancipation Day celebrations held at the Treasury Building, Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Father and child came out to celebrate African Emancipation Day at Independence Square, Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Audience members at the the Freedom Morning Come dramatisation, at the Treasury Building, Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
A scene from the Freedom Morning Come dramatisation, at the Treasury Building, Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar greets Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, Minister in Charge of Special Initiatives, Office of the President of the Republic of Ghana, left, and George Elombi, incoming president of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen, second right, at the Emancipation and awards ceremony at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar presents an award to Khafra Kambon at the Emancipation and awards ceremony held at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Wasafoli Trinidad and Tobago drummers perform at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queens Park Savannah, Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar greets members of the public as she leaves the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
A musician from the Diegoville Drummers Group during African Emancipation Day celebrations in Port of Spain on August 1. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
