Flavours from our past

The years 1777-1787 in TT saw the arrival of the French planters, who brought with them their slaves, amongst whom were a number of excellent cooks. The food at that time was becoming more plentiful and exciting.

Salted fish and meats were imported mainly for their enslaved, who dined on a mixture of vegetables and provisions, cooked with coconut and occasionally flavoured with salted meats. They called this sancocho, which we still enjoy today as sancoche also called provision soup. This salted meat addition is still evident today in our cuisine.

As settler immigration increased, each group brought their own slaves, who in turn brought varied customs in the kitchen. Remember they did not eat the same meals their masters did, so they created their own dishes from leftovers. While the masters feasted on wild meats the enslaved used the dasheen bush to make callaloo and cassava foo -foo. They also made paime instead of pastelles with the cornmeal and banana leaves.

The enslaved who worked on the sugar plantations sometimes received part of their wages in sugar and molasses. They used these products and made them into sweetmeats, some have become quite rare, like halay – a sweet much like bubble gum and lavanee – a hard toffee like sweet in various colours. The sweets that have remained with us today were created in the African culinary custom are toolum – heavy with molasses, coconut and spices and the beloved sugar cake, both chip chip and grated.

Callaloo soup

The best callaloo is made with rolled bush, this is usually tender and the stems do not need to be peeled.

1 bunch dasheen bush, (callaloo bush), tips removed, washed and coarsely chopped

4 cloves garlic

½ cup chopped West Indian pumpkin

1 medium onion, chopped

½ large bunch French thyme

2 tbs chopped celery

1 cup chopped fresh chives

8 ochroes, sliced

1 hot pepper (habenero or scotch bonnet pepper), left whole

2 pimento peppers, seeded and chopped

2 whole blue crabs, cleaned and washed in lime juice

2 tbs butter

1 cup coconut milk

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

In a large heavy pot place about one cup of water, now add the dasheen bush, garlic, pumpkin, onion, thyme, celery, chives, ochroes, peppers, and crabs.

Bring to a boil, cover and simmer until all ingredients are tender and very soft, about 30 minutes.

Stir in coconut milk cook for another 10 minutes, remove hot pepper and crab, and swizzle until smooth taste and adjust seasonings.

Serves 6 to 8

Sancoche

This can be made into a vegetarian soup by omitting the beef and replacing the beef broth with vegetable broth, and adding one cup chopped carrots to this recipe.

1 pound stewing beef with bones, seasoned with one tbsp of minced

chives and 2 cloves garlic.

1 cup yellow split peas

6 ochroes, sliced

8 cups beef broth

1 cup chopped pumpkin

2 onions, chopped

¼ cup fresh thyme

3 tbsp fresh chopped celery

2 pimento peppers seeded and chopped

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 Congo pepper or habanero pepper, left whole

2 lbs mixed provision (sweet potatoes, yams, eddoes, cassava) etc

1 plantain, half ripe, peeled and thickly sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Peel provision and cut into 2 inch pieces, place a bowl and cover with water until ready for use.

In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, heat oil, add onions, garlic, celery, pimento pepper and thyme.

Sauté until fragrant add beef stir until beef is browned, add split peas, ochroes and pumpkin and sauté, add broth and simmer until split peas are cooked to a nice thickness and beef is tender, about one hour.

Season with salt and black pepper.

Add provision, plantain and hot pepper; cook until provision is tender, about 30 minutes.

Drop in dumplings and cook until dumplings have floated to the top of the pot, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Serve hot with or without the hot pepper.

Serves 6 to 8

Dumplings

2 cups flour

1 tsp butter

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and rub butter into flour until mixture is grainy, slowly all water and knead to a stiff dough.

Cover and let rest for about 30 minutes.

Divide dumpling dough into 2 pieces, roll each piece into a long rope like shape about 12 inches in length, cut into 2 inch lengths and drop into boiling soup.

