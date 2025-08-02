First Peoples chief: Destroying Columbus statue won't erase history

In this August 1 photo, the head of the Christopher Columbus statue in Port of Spain is covered with a handbag. Parts of the statue were smeared with red paint and the hands were removed. - Jeff K. Mayers

CHIEF of the First Peoples Community Ricardo Bharath Hernandez says the Port of Spain City Council's decision to move the Christopher Columbus statue to the national museum is a good move. He said he strongly disagrees that it should be completely destroyed, as regardless of whether history is good or bad, it "should be told."

Port of Spain mayor Chinua Alleyne made announced this on August 1 – African Emancipation Day – ahead of the Kambule Street Procession. It will be replaced by a new monument and Columbus Square will also be renamed. Additionally, a section of Oxford Street is to be renamed Kwame Ture Way, in honour of the TT-born civil rights activist.

Alleyne told Newsday the hope is that the statue will be removed "as soon as possible in the new financial year."

Public consultations on statues, monuments and signs began last year under the previous government, after repeated calls for the statue to be removed, and streets named after colonisers to be renamed.

Hernandez was part of the committee tasked with hosting those sessions, along with Dr Rita Pemberton, Lawrence Arjoon, Annalean Inniss, Zaida Rajnauth and Kobe Sandy. In a phone interview with Newsday after the announcement, he said it was a long process as they had to contact several stakeholders and go into many communities.

"We tried our best to touch all the communities and organisations that would have been impacted (sic) by this, and for the most part, people were in agreement that it should be removed."

However, he said, he has always maintained that it should be relocated and not destroyed.

"Some people want to do that and forget it but it's a part of our history. Regardless of what it stood for, it's our history."

He continued, "Whether the history is good or it is bad, it should be told. That is our position."

Sandy, who is also an alderman in the Point Fortin Borough Corporation, said TT citizens gave a "clear and consistent" message during the public consultations: The Columbus statue has no rightful place in our capital, nor should it be celebrated as a symbol of national pride.

"Our monuments must reflect the values, struggles and triumphs that define us. They must honour individuals who truly embody the spirit, resilience and identity of our nation."

The public reacts

Newsday asked its online audience for their views on the decisions. On X, a user said, "Good moves overall. Once proper context is placed in (the) museum for thois who come after to read." Kristoff Alexander said he still felt like having it in the national museum, which he equated as "still having it as a part of our history," is "still too much.

"We have to face the damage done by the false history given to us by our oppressors, as well as categorise Christopher Columbus properly. "

But he added, "I like the turnaround on finally acknowledging Kwame Ture. Let's speak of him more."

Others said while they also prefer it is destroyed entirely, it is a step in the right direction.

"Paying homage to the survivors of colonisation and their descendants has been long overdue," one person wrote. While Natasha Gill said, "It should be destroyed. The statue should commemorate first peoples – and commission someone from the community to create it if possible."

Former UNC senator Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial commented on Facebook saying the museum is a "good place for it with a proper account of what his journey meant and the effect on indigenous peoples who were here."

Coincidentally, she suggested a statue of Kwame Ture to replace it.

Rohan Ramlogan asked whether history could be rewritten.

"It is part and parcel of our history."

Some said Port of Spain had bigger issues to focus on like homelessness and cleanliness. Others called the move a distraction.

On Instagram, some users seemed shocked that there is a statue of Columbus in Port of Spain.

One person wrote, "Sink him in the ocean."

The homage to Kwame Ture seemed to resonate more with users than the statue's removal.

"Love to Kwame Ture. He deserves more recognition and respect, so this is a solid start."

Many others called for a statue of Ture to replace it. There is also a Columbus statue in Moruga.