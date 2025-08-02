Electric car burns at MovieTowne basement carpark

A screenshot of a video taken during an incident where a car caught afire in the basement carpart of MovieTowne, Port of Spain on August 2. -

AN electric car caught afire at MovieTowne, Port of Spain, basement car park on August 2, but was extinguished without further incident.

The cineplex owner and chairman of the board of MovieTowne Holdings, Derek Chin, told Newsday he got the report that the car caught afire in the underground car park around 11 am.

“Everything was dealt with by the security. They used the power hoses and doused it there because it could have gotten worse and spread. It was quite a good fire. The car was totally destroyed.”

He said the owners, who were not in the car, were “distraught” when they found out what happened to their vehicle.

The incident caused other people to scamper for safety and remove their cars from the area.

Fire officers eventually arrived to ensure the fire was out completely.