Ekesa, Moore repeat as Freedom Run champions

Kenya's Alex Ekesa celebrates after defending his title at the Walke Street Emancipation Committee's 2005 edition of their Freedom Run 5K, on August 1, in Sangre Grande. -

KENYAN Alex Ekesa and Chennai Moore, 12, successfully defended their Freedom Run 5K titles with convincing wins on August 1 in Sangre Grande. The event, which is organised by the Walke Street Emancipation Committee, attracted over 300 runners competing for cash prizes and hampers.

Participants and supporters were treated to live entertainment from the Jay Notes Steel Orchestra, a rhythm section, moko jumbies and a live DJ.

An African-themed craft display also added to the occasion and Afro-themed merchandise was on sale, including T-shirts supporting Burkina Faso leader Captain Ibrahim Traore.

Under sweltering conditions, Ekesa topped the men's division ahead of runner-up Phillip James and third-placed Christopher Mitchell. Coming in fourth was Kelvin Johnson, followed by 14-year-old Mikael Serrette.

Moore, who hails from Valencia, obliterated the women's field to take the victory. Following in a distant second were Alexia John and Lesi Puckere, respectively. Simaya Tidd, ten, was fourth while Lisa Paponete, 49, showed she has a lot left in the tank with a fifth-place finish.

Moore, who is no stranger to the Freedom Run, recently completed her Secondary Entrance Assessment and will be attending Guaico Government Secondary. She said she enjoys competing in this race each year.

"I have been running here since I was about five. I actually love this event in Grande; I like many more, but this is my favourite one of all."

She said she was proud of her performance.

"The sun was hot, and I still do the best time. I thought I would do 20-something, but I did 19.24."

Ekesa was also delighted to retain his crown amid extremely humid conditions.

"Regardless of that, we have to just take up the challenge and do what we have to do."

Ekesa said the community spirit is always on display at the Freedom Run and he was pleased to see people embrace the day.

Event organisers also honoured "Uncrowned Mother" Lynette Sylvester for her role as a mentor and mother to many in the community. The Rovers Sports Club also received an award for its yeoman's service in the sporting and overall development of youths.

Three scholarships were also on offer courtesy of the Sangre Grande Educational Institute and New Butler Association College. Interested applicants had to register for the category, complete the race and then undergo an assessment by the schools.

Organisers described this year's event as a success and looked forward to more events to bring the community together.