"Discriminating to survive"

Vijay Maharaj -

THE EDITOR: TT is a country with a vast influx of immigrants during the 19th and 20th centuries: ancestors came from Africa and India as slaves and indentured labourers to work the fertile land for the European magnates.

Discrimination in the form of race and colour, religion, gender, social, economic, to name a few, always existed.

In the 1950s

race and

colour ascended to the top of the discriminatory ladder. Unfortunately, 70 years later, they continue unabated to occupy that “undistinguished first place.”

Individuals and groups may attempt to rewrite, reinterpret or even deny historical events, but the fundamental truth and impact of the past remain.

In 1958, the federal election was held on March 25 and the opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP), led by the late Bhadase Sagan Maraj, won six of the ten seats at stake. At a meeting on April 1 that year, the nation’s chief minister and the founding father of the People's National Movement (PNM), Dr Eric Williams, offered his own reason for the defeat of his party.

He scathingly attacked the DLP, accusing it of conducting a campaign that appealed for Indian votes to ensure “an Indian governor and an Indian prime minister” (Trinidad Guardian, April 2, 1958). He stressed: “The Indian nation was India. It was a respectable, reputable nation, respected the world over. It was not the ‘recalcitrant and hostile minority’ of the West Indies masquerading and prostituting the name of Indian for its selfish and reactionary political end.”

The PNM, in the 1956 election, had a number of prominent Muslims and Presbyterians such as Kamaluddin Mohammed, Oli Mohammed, Dr Ibbit Mosaheb and Dr Winston Mahabir, but not one single Hindu! In fact, for 30 years, until the NAR changed our political landscape in 1986, Hindus were blocked from the corridors of power by the PNM. Even a reformed PNM under Patrick Manning continued to discriminate against the Indians, in particular the Hindu community.

On September 10, 2007, prime minister Patrick Manning told a political meeting in Penal his government does not discriminate. The courts of the land, as well as the Privy Council in England, ruled against the Manning regime. Justice Peter Jamadar ruled that the Trinity Cross, the highest national award, discriminates against Hindus and Muslims (Delhi and Bangladesh).

The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council ruled that the PNM government discriminated against the Maha Sabha in the awarding of a radio licence. Despite having an approved application with the radio frequency assigned, the PNM preferred to give a radio station to its party supporter and refused to award the Maha Sabha.

A legal challenge to this refusal was initiated in the High Court in San Fernando, the Court of Appeal in Port-of-Spain, and reached the Privy Council in London. At every level the Maha Sabha won, but it had to threaten contempt of court action before the government was forced to abide by the court’s decision.

At section (4) of the Privy Council judgement, the law lords wrote, “The Court of Appeal was allowed to proceed under a serious misapprehension in and throughout the course of two substantial hearings. The Court of Appeal was twice allowed to give judgement on false promises.”

Many public officials were discriminated against for promotion, not for underperformance or non-performance, but for race, colour, religion and gender: Feroza Ramjohn, career diplomat; Ganga Persad Kissoon, appointment to the post of commission of state lands vetoed; Chester Polo, Ministry of Health and Doodnath Rajkumar, police officer, bypassed; Harridath Maraj, promotion to commissioner of transport after years of acting in the position.

In January 2013, the PNM’s candidate for the THA elections was speaking in Roxborough and warned Tobagonians that “A Calcutta ship is coming down for you.” This comment was made in the presence of Dr Keith Rowley.

At the same meeting, Rowley later endorsed the candidate: “And of course the tireless Hilton Sandy, he knows what it is to serve. He represented the PNM for decades. He has done a fantastic job in improving the community of Roxborough/Delaford, and he still has energy, that drive, that desire and I ask you to support Hilton Sandy and send him back there. Send him back to the THA.”

He said: “Let him bring his experience to guide the youngsters who put him there.”

Neither Rowley nor the PNM condemned Sandy, but instead endorsed him.

There are other numerous cases of discrimination. The PNM has always been quick to chastise others while repeatedly refusing to disband itself from the doctrines of racism.

VIJAY MAHARAJ

secretary general

Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha