Destruction of WI cricket

West Indies' Jewel Andrew, right, and Johnson Charles run between the wickets during the first T20 match between West Indies and Pakistan in Lauderhill, Florida, on July 31. - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: You are not alone...

It’s a quiet kind of heartbreak, isn’t it? That gradual slipping away of something that once anchored our days. You remember the anticipation – plan snacks or message friends to sync up. The West Indies on the field meant a special kind of energy: the flamboyance, the rhythm, and the sense of possibility.

Now, maybe you still check the fixtures, but your heart doesn’t leap quite the same way. The reasons are countless – maybe the team’s fortunes have dipped, maybe the stars you grew up watching have moved on, maybe life’s simply busier or heavier. Whatever it is, you feel it: the slow erosion of a ritual that once felt as essential as sunlight.

But there’s a tenderness to that loss, too – a testament to how much those moments meant. Even as the passion fades, it leaves behind a residue: memories of roaring at the TV, tense final overs, and laughter and frustration shared with others who cared just as much.

Perhaps, one day, something will rekindle that spark – a new player, a remarkable comeback, or simply the right moment. Until then, it’s okay to mourn what’s slipping away and to remember that your love for the game, even if quieter now, was once bright enough to shape your days in a foreign land.

And that matters.

KENNY PERSAD

via e-mail