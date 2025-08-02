Cougars victorious at Mason Hall Track meet

A total of 43 athletic clubs, comprising over 700 athletes, competed at the fourth edition of the Mason Hall Police Youth Club Juvenile Track Classic, held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, in early July.

At the end of an action-packed day, Cougars Track and Field Club amassed 260 points to repeat as winners, and claim the $10,000 championship prize sponsored by the Chief Secretary Charity Golf tournament.

Cougars head coach Kelvin Nancoo won the accolade of coach of the meet, and received $1,000 courtesy Vordell’s Supermarket and Pharmacy, after his team won ten gold medals and three of the four relays.

Among the marquee performers for the champions were Joel Diaz who won the boys' Under-9 80-metre event in 11.17 seconds and Naomi Phillips who was a double gold medallist in the girls' Under-13 half-lap in 25.83 and was timed at one minute, 7.48 seconds in the 400m.

Pace and Performance, Memphis Pioneers, Simplex and Concorde Athletics rounded off the top five.

Nancoo shared his views on the games. He said, “It was an excellent and well-organised games,” he said “The competition was good, we saw some excellent youth talent and the times were good.”

Nancoo added, “We had to work hard to defend our title, but congrats to the organisers, it must have been difficult coming to Trinidad to host the games, but it came off well. We will be back for sure in 2026, to defend our title."

The games also featured some open events billed as special attractions.

The women's 100m final saw a close finish, as Mikayla Granderson of Alpha Athletics won in 11.81. She edged Noemi Theodore (11.82) of Pheonix Athletics into second place. Zada Charles of Point Fortin New Jets (PFNJ) rounded off the top three in 11.94.

In the men’s equivalent, Jeremy Charles (10.37) of PFNJ held off a strong surge from Elijah Joseph (10.38) of Mounting Eagles for the top spot. De Shaun Lezama (10.48) of Pace and Performance (P&P) ended in third position.

The 400m events were just as exciting. Angel Cumberbatch of Stallions copped the women's title with a 57.65-second run. Shian Lewis (58.46) of P&P secured second spot, beating Durlaine Rouse (58.53) of Fulfilling Athletic Dreams into third place.

Tyrel Thomas of Cougars was the premier athlete among the 400m men.

Thomas stopped the clock at 47.04 to stand on the pinnacle of the podium. Timothy Fredericks (47.14) of Simplex and Cyril Sumner (47.51) of Memphis Pioneers, was second and third respectively.

Dexter Edwards, leader of the Mason Hall club, spoke about bringing the games to Trinidad after three years in Tobago.

He said, “The games were originally planned for Tobago, but we took the chance to shift to Trinidad, since the Dwight Yorke Stadium became unavailable due to repair works to be done, and to avoid skipping a year.

“We were proud of our effort, the feedback was positive, the athletes were excited to receive the sport vouchers and flowers, the experimental iron relay was also a hit with the athletes and spectators.”

Asked to comment on the high point of the games, Edwards said, “We were awed by the performance of Mrs Dawn Washington and her team of track officials. To manage the large volume of athletes without a hiccup, that was really amazing.”

Taking into account the success of the games, Edwards was asked if the club would consider keeping the event in Trinidad going forward.

He said, “It is a question I have been asked repeatedly but to respond, Tobago is our home, but if for any reason we have to do it in Trinidad next year, we will surely add an indigenous Tobago flavour to the event.”

Among the sponsors of the event were Massy Motors, Sagicor Insurance, RBC Bank, Kenny’s Sport Centre, Sebro’s Plumbing Services, STI Transport Services, Jade Monkey Limited, Nelson Transport Services along with Mt Pleasant, Police and Rhand Credit Unions.