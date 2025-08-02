Coast Guard recovers body of woman swept away in Matura River

Tara Lochansingh. -

THE search for the 47-year-old woman who was swept away by strong currents while liming with relatives at the Matura River on August 1 has ended.

Reports confirmed that on August 2, the body of Tara Lochansingh was recovered from the river, under a bamboo patch, by members of the Coast Guard search and rescue team.

Lochansingh, of Navet Village, Rio Claro, and her six-year-old granddaughter got into difficulties while in the river on August 1 during a family outing.

The child was rescued shortly after, but Lochansingh was reportedly swept away by strong currents and several people were involved in a desperate search to find the woman overnight.

The tragedy occurred around 4.30 pm on August 1, Emancipation Day.

Members of two Hunters Search and Rescue teams, led by Vallence Rambharat and Shamsudeen Ayube, along with personnel from the Fire Service and the Air Support Unit, responded and joined the search for Lochansingh.

Both groups took to social media on August 2 to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Although drowning is suspected, an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted later this week.

Matura police are continuing investigations.