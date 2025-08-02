Arima Wheelers praise Summer Slam cyclists

The Arima Wheelers contingent which took part in the Summer Slam series in Los Angeles last week. - AWCC

The Arima Wheelers Cycling Club (AWCC) elite squad flew the Trinidad and Tobago flag high at the recently concluded Summer Slam Grand Prix, held from July 9–26 at the Velo Centre in Carson, Los Angeles.

Led by team captain Kwesi Browne and co-captain Ryan D’Abreau, the AWCC contingent competed fiercely against a top-class international field, with valuable UCI points on the line.

The three-week event, classified as a UCI class II competition, attracted elite riders from 19 countries, each vying to boost their international rankings.

Joining Browne and D’Abreau on the AWCC team were Danell James, Adrianna Seyjagat, Alexia Wilson, and newcomer Rynelle Bernard.

The team was supported by manager Anthony Wilson, coach Fitzroy Daniel, and chaperone Elizabeth Seyjagat.

Coach Daniel credited the team’s credible performances to a well-rounded, science-driven training programme. Supported by the SporTT, the cyclists benefited from strength and conditioning sessions, nutritional guidance, and sports psychology support—all of which helped elevate their competitive edge.

The Grand Prix featured keirin and flying 200m/match sprint races, making for a demanding schedule throughout the three weeks.

While no podium finishes were detailed, the AWCC's participation and consistency against elite international riders underscored their growing strength on the global stage, a club statement said on August 1.