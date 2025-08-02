Appeal Court victory for PSA

THE Court of Appeal has ruled that the Special Tribunal overstepped its legal authority when it decided to make salary awards for civil servants beyond the years that were actually in dispute between the government and the Public Services Association (PSA).

The judgment, delivered by Justice of Appeal Vasheist Kokaram, confirmed that the Special Tribunal can only make decisions based on disputes formally referred to it.

Also presiding over the CPO's appeal were Justices of Appeal Mira Dean-Armorer and Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell.

In this case, the dispute filed by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) and referred by the Minister of Finance only concerned salary and allowance negotiations for the years 2014 to 2019. However, the tribunal ruled in June 2023 that it would issue two five-year awards covering 2014 to 2023.

The PSA challenged this decision through judicial review, arguing that the tribunal had no authority to expand the dispute beyond what was referred to it. The High Court agreed, and the Court of Appeal upheld that ruling, stating that section 22(1) of the Civil Service Act only deals with how long an award remains binding, not how many years it should cover.

"The Special Tribunal cannot assume jurisdiction over a dispute which does not exist," Kokaram said, noting that salary discussions for 2020 to 2023 had never taken place between the parties.

The court held that while tribunal awards must remain binding for at least five years, this does not mean the tribunal can retroactively or proactively insert additional years into its decision. To do so, Kokaram said,would bypass the structured negotiation process outlined in the Civil Service Act.

“An examination of the statute does not permit the Special Tribunal to make an award on terms and conditions of employment which were not subject to negotiations between the parties.

“There is no clear intention by Parliament to give the Special Tribunal an unfettered free hand to unilaterally create a dispute which does not exist. It sits in the seat almost as an arbiter to arbitrate what is referred to and not to go on a frolic of its own.”

Kokaram said it was clear there was one wage dispute referred by the minister to the Special Tribunal dealing with the periods 2014 to 2019.

“The Special Tribunal's obligation is to resolve the dispute before it, that is a wage dispute for the periods of 2014 to 2019.”

Kokaram noted that it was open to the parties to begin discussions on periods beyond 2019.

He added, “In this case there is no doubt that the question of the increase in salaries and allowances to a large group of public sector employees is of significance given the national economic constraints contended by the CPO which limits its ability to recommend such wage increases which the PSA views are commensurate to their members' status. “For civil servants who are not deemed to be workers under the Industrial Relations Act this dispute settlement mechanism is of huge significance to regulate the affairs and the relationship between public servants and the state.

“It is not uncommon that unresolved disputes over wages lead to job dissatisfaction and disenchantment and every measure must be made to amicably and swiftly resolve this dispute between these parties.

“The only issue on this appeal concerned the jurisdiction of the Special Tribunal to make its order on this dispute. Now that the parameters have been established by this judgment we trust that the parties can, with alacrity, continue its proceedings before the Special Tribunal to expeditiously resolve their dispute.”

In a statement, the PSA's president Felisha Thomas hailed the ruling.

“We have won again.”

Thomas thanked members for their patience and trust. She said the union remains confident that the new government will keep its promise to start fresh negotiations for 2014 to 2019, based on a ten per cent salary increase and consolidation of cost-of-living allowances (COLA).

“Given the UNC's track record of settling long-outstanding wage negotiations and the continued assurances from the Honourable Prime Minister, we remain confident that this promise will soon be fulfilled. Together, we look forward to finally achieving the just and overdue settlement our members deserve.

“This is a just and overdue settlement our members deserve,” Thomas said in a statement dated July 31.

The PSA praised its legal team of Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, Anthony Bullock and Imran Ali, for their work in the case.

Senior Counsel Seenath Jairam and Raphael Adjodhia represented the CPO who was ordered to pay the PSA's legal costs.