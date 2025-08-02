A tale of two SoEs

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: When the United National Congress (UNC) took office in April, it inherited not just a country plagued by violent crime, but a nation exhausted by years of political failure. Citizens had been through the wringer: rising murders, home invasions, fear in once-safe communities, and a heavy sense that nothing would change.

Against this grim backdrop, the UNC made a bold but necessary move: a state of emergency (SoE), not as a desperate ploy, but as a responsible, proactive tool to restore order, regain control, and chart a new course based on actual intelligence received by the police.

Contrast that with the PNM's final act in government: the hasty declaration of a SoE in December 2024. After nearly a decade in office, the PNM suddenly “discovered” that crime was out of control – mere months before a general election. Its SoE was not a strategic intervention; it was political theatre.

Rather than a serious attempt to tackle the root of lawlessness, it appeared to be an attempt to tighten public movement and control the national narrative in the dying days of its administration. And just as expected, it lifted it on the eve of the election – an act that added to the heavy defeat that it would soon face.

The difference is stark. Where the PNM's SoE was reactive, the UNC's has been strategic. Where the former reeked of political desperation, the latter reflects decisive leadership in the national interest.

But even decisive action comes with its limits. Crime, now deeply entrenched in our society, will not vanish with a new face in the Prime Minister’s chair. People have grown numb – not because they don’t care, but because they have endured years of headlines soaked in blood and empty promises. Changing a government is one step; changing a country’s security reality takes time, consistency, and courage.

That courage is now visible in the UNC’s early days in office. One of the boldest moves so far has been the launch of public consultations on "stand-your-ground" legislation – a promise made on the campaign trail and, true to form, being delivered by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, just as she did with other people-centric reforms in 2010.

This law, aimed at empowering citizens to defend themselves legally and responsibly, speaks to the broader philosophy of the current administration: trust the people, protect the people, empower the people.

Crime did not begin in 2025 and it will not end in 2025. But what the country now has is leadership willing to confront it head-on, transparently and consultatively. The PNM had ten years and failed to stem the tide. Its last-ditch SoE was not just ineffective – it was insulting to a nation that had waited too long for results.

Today, we see the early signs of something different. Real consultations. Real reform. And for the first time in years, a SoE that feels like part of a plan and not a political gimmick.

Let’s be clear: we are still in crisis. But crisis, in the right hands, can become a turning point. The difference lies in who leads and how.

RISHI ND TRIPATHI

attorney