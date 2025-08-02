4 minors held for sex offences in SoE raid in Barrackpore

- File photo

FOUR minors, including a 14-year-old student, have been detained in connection with reports of a grievous sexual assault and burglary in the Barrackpore district.

The other minors, aged 15, 16, and 17, are also being questioned about the same offences as well as for possession of ammunition.

They were among seven people arrested during a targeted, intelligence-led anti-crime operation that took place on the morning of August 2.

Three adults were also held, including a 30-year-old man, on enquiries into a report of a burglary.

A 42-year-old man is expected to be charged with the possession of ammunition, while a 45-year-old man is expected to be charged with possession of ammunition and a gun.

A police statement issued hours after the operation said the arrests and ammunition seizure came as officers intensified efforts to curb a recent spike in serious crimes in the area.

The operation took place between 3 am and 10 am, under the state of emergency regulations.

According to the statement, officers specifically targeted people connected to recent reports of home invasions, burglary and grievous sexual assault in Barrackpore and environs.

Snr Supt Garvin Simon, Supt Jaikaran and Insp Ragbir co-ordinated the operation, which Sgt Ramdial, Teeluck, and Seecharan led.

It included officers from the Barrackpore Police Station, St Mary’s Police Post, Princes Town CID, Southern Division Task Force, San Fernando Operations Team, and the Guard and Emergency Branch.

Police said they recovered a magazine containing three rounds of 9mm ammunition and two spent shell casings.

Preliminary information suggests that five of the suspects were directly linked to a series of home invasions and sexual assaults reported in the Cumuto South Trace area in Barrackpore.

The police service said it remains committed to disrupting criminal networks and restoring safety to affected communities.

Investigations are ongoing.