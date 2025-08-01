Zakour: Disqualified drivers able to requalify for free

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour. - File photo

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour said the 706 people who were disqualified from driving due to accumulation of demerit points will be able to requalify free of charge through a course being offered by the Licensing Office.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Anns, on July 31, Zakour said the suspension period for the disqualified drivers ranged from six months to two years. He said at the end of the suspension period, people are required to participate in a rehabilitation programme in keeping with section 88 (n) of the act.

“Currently, there are two approved organisations offering the programme at a cost of over $1,200. I am happy to report there is now another option. Programmes will now start next month at the Licensing Office in Caroni, with additional venues in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Tobago.

“The programme will consist of a two-and-a-half day in-person course inclusive of an examination. It will be facilitated by staff of the transport division, with the assistance of the traffic and highway patrol branch of the police service.

“It will be provided at no cost. Cabinet rescinded its previous Cabinet decision charging $800 for the programme. While the programme will be provided at no cost by the Licensing Authority, the other costs associated with the issue of the driving permit would still apply.”

He said the programme was expected to begin on August 18, but a media release would be sent out closer to the date. He said applicants would have to schedule appointments. He said some people might have previously remained disqualified due to their inability to pay for the course.

Asked whether the members of the Traffic Division including Licensing Officers as well as police officers from the Highway Patrol Division who would be facilitating the courses were being provided overtime pay as this was outside their regular duties, Zakour said this was still being discussed.

Zakour said he signed the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Amendment to the Ninth Schedule Order 2025 three weeks ago, removing the demerit points from all traffic violations except six criminal offences. He said Legal No 237 was published in the Gazette on July 11, 2025.

He said as of 12 am on July 13, 2025 all demerit points were removed from the electronic ninth schedule register. For people receiving fixed-penalty tickets thereafter, the points associated with the violations will reflect zero on the ticket.

Zakour met with the Turkish Ambassador on July 30 about an air services agreement. Asked if there was a timeline and when other agreements would be signed with other countries such as Colombia and the Dominican Republic, he said,

“As you’re aware, Cabinet already approved the air services agreements with Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Brazil and Rwanda. Currently it’s still being vetted by the Attorney General’s office. Hopefully it will be signed soon. Regarding the Republic of Turkiye, we met this week as indicated in the press release, and we are hoping to sign later this year.

Security arrangements at the Piarco International Airport have been going very well, Zakour said.

“I visit the airport very often, during the day and at night, and the officers and canines are out in full force.”

Asked whether the ministry was considering additional flights and sailings to Tobago, he said Caribbean Airlines fell under the purview of the Ministry of Finance and had for some time, so he could not comment on that but would speak to the Minister on the issue.

Zakour was asked about the opening of the Tobago airport terminal and the cargo vessels at the Port Authority.

“Currently, the Tobago airport terminal is under the purview of the Minister of Works and Infrastructure, Jerlean John, so I prefer not to comment on that. Once completed, it will be handed over to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.

“The Port also falls under the purview of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, so you have to direct those questions to Minister John.”