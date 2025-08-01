Williamsville man, 24, denied bail on gun, ammo charges

A 24-year-old man from Ben Lomond in Williamsville has been denied bail on charges of possession of a gun and ammunition.

Emmanuel Johnson Mohammed appeared before Master Delicia Bethelmy in the San Fernando Masters Court on July 31.

He pleaded for bail, however, the prosecution, led by Insp Ramdeo Sookdeo and Sgt Reagan Ramanan, objected.

The court heard that Mohammed has a pending gun-related matter. The master denied bail and remanded him into custody.

Mohammed was arrested during an anti-crime operation in the Gasparillo police district between 9 pm on July 28 and 12 am on July 29.

The operation was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Simon, Supt Jaikaran and led by ASP Ramsaran, acting Insp Alexander and Sgt Suliman.

The police contend that PC Barran and other officers saw Mohammed along Henry Street in Gasparillo. Mohammed looked at the officers and ran. Barran chased and searched him, finding a revolver with two rounds of ammunition.

The case was adjourned to January 13, 2026.