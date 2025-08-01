Three Trinidad and Tobago nationals cop Chevening scholarships

Shawn Melville -

THREE TT nationals – Shana Thomas, Clayanne Knott and Shawn Melville – have been awarded fully funded scholarships to pursue their master’s degrees in the UK.

The announcement of the 2025 Chevening Scholars was made by the British High Commission in a news release on July 31.

Speaking with Newsday, Thomas, the lone Tobagonian, said she is very proud to be the recipient of this scholarship.

“It has validated many of the sacrifices made by my mother, my immediate family and by me personally and professionally. It's also a very surreal and humbling feeling to be receiving this especially as a Tobagonian, it’s a reminder that we may come from a small place but we can achieve big things.”

The 40-year-old, who hails from Mason Hall, said having seen first-hand the impact of climate change on a small island and the need for resilient housing options especially for the vulnerable persons in our society propelled her to apply for the scholarship.

“My plans are to seek accessible and affordable climate resilient housing options for these persons. Additionally to plan and influence housing policy to ensure this is implemented to build resilient and sustainable urban and rural spaces.”

She said having been raised by a mother who taught her that education is a powerful tool for change, she found her passion for Urban Planning in Jamaica, where she saw how shaping spaces could transform lives. Now, as programme director for rural development in the THA Division of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development, she leads efforts to build resilient homes and empower communities.

She will be pursuing a master’s in city planning and real estate development at the University of Glasgow in September.

Her advice to like-minded Tobagonians: “Find passion in things that drive your purpose.”

She also encouraged people to know that they must be the change that they want to see in this world.

Knott, the release said, is a medical doctor with a holistic foundation, trained at St George's College and UWI’s, Cave Hill campus.

Her passion for sports and exercise medicine began in her Tunapuna family yard, where cricket and football sparked a lifelong love for sport. She actively supports local athletics as a pitch-side medic, teaches life-saving skills, and advocates for athlete welfare through education and policy. She blends medicine, sport and service to promote health and performance across the region,” it added.

Knott will pursue a master’s in sports and exercise medicine at Queen Mary University of London.

Melville is a Proman Foundation-Chevening scholar.

The release said he is passionate about sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“He brings over 14 years of cross-sector experience in construction, energy, consulting, and facilities management. His work focuses on energy and environmental policy, particularly in TT’s refrigeration and air-conditioning sector where he has contributed to national standards on ozone protection and climate change. He is committed to using engineering, renewable energy, and data to drive inclusive, evidence-based solutions. For over a decade, he’s also championed digital rights for persons with disabilities and engaged in regional advocacy and stakeholder consultations.”

Melville will read for a master’s in climate change, sustainable business and green finance at the University of Reading.

British High Commissioner to TT Jon Dean said he is delighted to support the three brilliant Chevening Scholars, pursuing studies in various fields important for the development of TT.

“Their success reflects the UK’s enduring commitment to education, sustainability, and our strong bilateral ties with T&T,” he said.