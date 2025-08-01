Teen among 2 killed in Arima – 4th youth footballer murdered in a year

Kimani Dyer, right, receives a certificate during a ceremony at Arima North Secondary School recently. PHOTO COURTESY ARIMA NORTH SECONDARY SCHOOL FACEBOOK PAGE -

TWO people, one of them a 17-year-old student and football player, were shot dead in Arima in the latest act of deadly gun violence.

The murder of Kimani Dyer, 17, not only caused shock and sorrow among his family but also among students and staff at Arima North Secondary School which he attended and which he also represented on the football field.

He is the fourth youth footballer to be murdered in less than a year – with all four being students at one time or another – of Arima North Secondary.

The other victim of the double murder, police said, was Kershawn Edwards, 21, of Mt Zion, Maturita. Dyer lives in Wallerfield. Both were said to have been gunned down in a forested area in Arima on July 31. The teen was awaiting his CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) exam results.

The bullet-riddled bodies were found on a farm at Demerara Road, Arima shortly after 2 am, after police received a tip-off. A survivor of that attack, a 25-year-old also from Wallerfield, remained hospitalised up to the morning of July 31.

At about 2.05 am on July 31, police got a tip-off and went to Demerara Road where they found the bodies lying on the roadway next to a white AD wagon.

The vehicle’s licence plate was found on the ground in front of the car. Investigators said the wagon matched the description of one used in a robbery on July 29 in the Arima district.

A post on Arima North Secondary School's Facebook Page said Dyer was, "a cherished student" and one who was worth emulating.

"More than a student, Kimani was a passionate footballer who proudly represented Arima North on the field. His talent, discipline and school spirit made him a true ambassador of our school community. His presence both in the classroom and on the pitch will be deeply missed," the post said.

The statement added, "Kimani, your light shone brightly and your impact will not be forgotten."

Arima North Secondary's Instagram post said Dyer represented the school at U16 level in 2022 and 2023, winning both the East Zone League and knockout titles that same year.

"The Arima North football family is saddened by his passing and extends condolences to his family and loved ones," an Arima North Secondary School Instagram post said.

'Beware the company you keep'

Arima North Secondary football coach Wayne Sheppard, told Newsday that counselling has been provided to the students in the past and more will be done after this latest incident.

Sheppard, speaking generally about the crime situation said, "The message to the boys...the company that you keep you have to be aware of the circumstances and the situations you find yourself in. Not everybody is looking out for your welfare, you have look for it, (it is) paramount and be a leader, not a follower."

Sheppard said youths could be living a positive life yet can still get up caught up in crime by simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time and in the wrong company.

The coach said Dyer's mother always took an interest in his well being.

Reflecting on a team-bonding outing that Dyer was a part of, Sheppard said his mother always wanted to know if everything was fine with him (Dyer). "(This was) a mother who was very invested in her son and my thoughts are with her and the rest of the family."

Secondary Schools' Football League president Merere Gonzales said the league will continue doing its part to give youngsters a platform to channel their energy in a positive direction.

"The loss of one life is the loss of many and we are deeply saddened and very much regretful of the loss of the life of Kimani. Having said that we continue to do our part as any responsible sporting organisation to provide a sporting discipline through a game that is the number one popular event in the world.

"We are trusting that it (SSFL) will have good bearing on astute and wise decisions in this world in which we live, so they could become a positive beneficiary as well as contribute to the society and in this case TT."

4th footballer killed

Dyer is the fourth current or former Arima North Secondary footballer killed over the past year.

In September, Jayden Moore was killed in what was said to be a robbery attempt in D'Abadie. Moore, 19, was a player for Caledonia in the TT Premier Football League. He was a former student of Arima North Secondary.

Police said Moore and a woman were sitting in a gold Nissan Tiida Hatchback on the Eastern Main Road (EMR), Redhill, D'Abadie, when a man came to the driver's side of the Tiida, pointed a gun at Moore and announced a robbery.

Moore drove off and the man shot multiple times at the car.

Moore was hit and lost consciousness, causing the Tiida to crash on the EMR. The woman then called the police.

Police took Moore to the Arima Health Facility where he died.

On April 15, Ezekiel Ramdialsingh, 17, was killed in La Horquetta while liming with a group of friends. Ramdialsingh had recently returned from a political campaign meeting when a gunman opened fire on the group. Ramdialsingh, who helped run a car wash at his family's home, was described as a gifted footballer.

On May 15, Zwade Alleyne, 17, succumbed to injuries days after being struck by a stray bullet near his Maloney home. Alleyne's funeral at Constantine Park in Macoya was a football-themed one as a goal was placed on the field. His former teammates, family and friends gave Alleyne the opportunity to score one more goal as they gently threw the ball onto the casket, before it went into the net which led to an applause from those in attendance.

After Alleyne's death, the TT Football Association mourned the loss with Arima North Secondary.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family, teammates, and the entire Arima North Secondary fraternity during this unimaginably difficult time," the TTFA said in a media release. "May Zwade’s memory forever inspire us to work toward a safer, more compassionate society – where no child’s life is cut short by violence."