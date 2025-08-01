Sturge slams Stand Your Ground media 'sensationalism'

USE AS HEADSHOT Miniser of Defence Wayne Sturge. -

Defence Minister Wayne Sturge has slammed the media for what he termed as senationalism in some reports on his contribution during public consultations on proposed Stand Your Ground legislation, which seeks to legally empower people to use deadly force to protect themselves and loved ones during home invasions.

In a release on July 31, Sturge claimed that have seen "sound bites" of portions of the consultations, it was necessary for him to give context as, "a number of statements made by me were not reported in the context in which such statements were made."

He said that during all consultations he appeared at, it was made clear that the proposed legislation deals with situations unfolding during a home invasion. On July 29, he was the featured speaker at a pre-budget and stand your ground consultation at the Sangre Grande civic centre. He is also the MP for Toco/Sangre Grande.

Sturge, in the release, said the proposed legislation does not seek to alter the Common Law of necessary self-defence in situations which occur outside of a home invasion.

He added that it was stated very clearly that the law of necessary self-defence entitles a homeowner to strike first if he honestly believes he is the subject of an imminent unlawful attack.

Thirdly, it was made clear that the exception would be where the person or people seeking to gain entry into a homeowner’s premises are in fact law enforcement officers acting in the lawful execution of their duties – and if that be the case – a homeowner would not be acting in necessary self defence if he from the circumstances he knew or ought to have known.

"Regrettably, the media chose to use portions of soundbites to generate sensationalism rather than to put statements in their fullest context," Sturge claimed.

A homeowner, he said, once satisfied that the person or people seeking entry are law enforcement officers acting in the lawful execution of their duties cannot claim necessary self defence.

He said statements made at all of these consultations were accompanied by examples given and it was stated clearly that mistakes can be made in TT, given that attacks on homeowners have been carried out by people masquerading as law enforcement officials.

He said there was, therefore, no license to kill law enforcement officers acting in the lawful execution of their duties.