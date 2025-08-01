Secondary Schools Football League hold talks with Ministry of Sport

In a landmark initiative aimed at reforming Trinidad and Tobago’s Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs parliamentary secretary David Nakhid, held strategic talks with SSFL president Merere Gonzales and assistant secretary of administration Laurence Seepersad, earlier this week.

The meeting, described as the first of its kind in the league’s 50-year history, was convened on the instruction of Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts.

The goal was to chart a comprehensive path forward for the league and to ensure its sustainability through structural changes and innovative development strategies.

The SSFL, which annually involves over 140 schools and approximately 8,000 student-athletes across multiple divisions, has long been a breeding ground for the country’s football talent. Among its notable alumni are Dwight Yorke, Russell Latapy, Kenwyne Jones, Shaka Hislop, and national football coach Angus Eve.

“This is a critical moment for youth football in TT,” said Senator Nakhid. “For the first time, we are taking a strategic approach to the longevity of the league through reform and alignment with global best practices. Our young athletes deserve nothing less.”

Gonzales outlined several ongoing challenges faced by the SSFL, including access to stadiums, the adequacy of facilities, and the rising operational costs.

He also presented the league’s roadmap for the 2026 season, which includes a series of workshops beginning in August for coaches, managers, and school representatives on leadership, management, and safeguarding practices.

The SSFL’s expanded developmental focus will also feature sessions on mental health, nutrition, public speaking, and alternative career pathways in sport. Players will be educated on the laws of the game and provided with scholarship opportunities, as the league plans to invite scouts from North America to upcoming fixtures.

Nakhid, himself a product of the SSFL system, committed to addressing the issues raised and proposed reducing the number of weekly matches to allow players more time for rest and recovery. He also stressed the importance of balancing competition with academic and personal development.

Gonzales and Seepersad both commended the government’s willingness to collaborate and Nakhid’s openness to ideas aimed at improving the league’s impact and legacy.