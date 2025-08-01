Saleem Khan named captain of TT Under-17 cricket team

FILE PHOTO: Saleem Khan, right, captained the Central zone team in the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Under-17 Interzone tournament. He receives a t-shirt from TTCB general secretary Altaf Baksk. PHOTO BY TTCB -

The TT Cricket Board (TTCB) has announced a 14-member TT squad for the Cricket West Inides Rising Stars Under-17 tournament, which will be played in Trinidad from August 10-September 2.

"The squad comprises a talented group of young cricketers identified through performances in regional tournaments, trials and development programmes," a TTCB media release said.

Leading the squad is Saleem Khan, with Renaldo Fournillier appointed as vice-captain.

"The TTCB extends congratulations to the players selected and encourages them to uphold the values of discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship as ambassadors of TT."

Two-day and 50-over matches will be played during the Under-17 tournament.

TT Squad:

Saleem Khan (captain), Renaldo Fournillier (Vice-Captain), Darius Batoosingh, Christian Lall, Christiano Ramanan, Roberto Badree, Aadi Ramsaran, Amrit Pittiman, Ra’ed Ali-Khan, Daron Dhanraj, Daniel Holder, Aden Owen, Scyon Charles, Zackery Stewart.

Reserves:

Sameer Ramdath, Zackariyya Mohammed, Maleek Lewis.