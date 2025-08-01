Officer awarded for issuing over 1,400 tickets in 6 months

JOB WELL DONE: Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander presents a commendation certificate to PC Keron Sankar while Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro, left, looks on during a ceremony on Thursday at Police Admin Building, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

Police Constable Keron Sankar was rewarded by the TTPS for issuing 1,427 traffic tickets between January-June.

Sankar who is from the southern team of the Highway Patrol Operations Unit, was recognised at a police commendation ceremony at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain on July 31.

Sankar told Newsday his hyper-vigilance and focus led him to this achievement and he encouraged other officers to exercise the same discipline in the execution of their duties.

Four other officers were also awarded for their generous ticket distribution over the same period.

PC Stefan Clarke issued 970 tickets, PC Anthony Joseph issued 734, WPC Nada Warner issued 718 while WPC Chyan Skeete issued 670 to errant drivers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Richard Smith thanked Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro for implementing the recognition ceremony.

“This a momentous occasion where we can come here together and receive commendations which go a long way in motivating officers.”